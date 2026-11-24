StarHub and M1 will keep mobile plan prices unchanged in 2027 as their proposed merger, which will create a combined entity with 4.1 million mobile customers, is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

StarHub and M1 will not change mobile plan prices for their brands and sub-brands in 2027, before their proposed merger is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

The all-shares deal worth $1.1 billion was announced on Nov 24. It is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. The deal is expected to close by mid-2027 alongside StarHub's acquisition of Circles. Life Singapore.

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StarHub M1 Price Plans 2027

StarHub CEO-designate Matt Williams said the intention is not to make pricing changes in 2027. He said the focus that year is on bringing the businesses together and keeping all customers happy. He added that each sub-brand is successfully addressing different groups of customers, with increasingly strong performance in each segment. The proposed merger would bring mobile virtual network operators Giga, Eight and MyRepublic and M1's Maxx under the same umbrella as Circles.

Life. If approved, the combined entity will oversee 4.1 million mobile customers and over 750,000 broadband customers. The portfolio includes Giga, Circles. Life, MyRepublic and Eight.

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Williams said each brand is carefully and deliberately targeted at different customer segments to serve Singaporeans. StarHub and M1 will cover the full-service space with bundle packages and physical retail fronts. Digital-first brands such as Giga, Circles. Life and MyRepublic focus on app-native customers.

Eight and Maxx serve those looking for no-frills, affordable telco plans. Asked if the MVNOs will remain as such or be consolidated, Williams said each sub-brand resonates strongly with its target customer segment. He said separate teams look after MyRepublic, Eight and Giga, and he sees that continuing. Those teams know the propositions in each segment well and will continue to operate that way.

Singapore Telco Market Competition

There are currently no plans for headcount changes, although the company will look at this further out given the merger. Any changes would be carefully made and follow relevant tripartite guidelines. The merger would turn Singapore's telco market into a race between three major operators: the proposed StarHub-M1 entity, Singtel and Simba. Tech industry observer Oo Gin Lee expects significant changes for mobile customers.

He said the combination of StarHub, M1 and Circles. Life would put it close to market leader Singtel in subscriber numbers. StarHub estimated Circles. Life's subscriber base at 290,000.

Singtel has 4.5 million mobile customers, according to its FY2026 report. Simba said in 2025 that it had reached 1 million subscribers by early 2024 in its regulatory submission to IMDA. Oo said the proposed merger involves two mobile network operators struggling with thin profit margins that must find a way to increase earnings. StarHub chief executive Nikhil Eapen told reporters the companies would achieve a scale they have never had before across financial, business, valuation and network infrastructure domains.

He said each has a significant cost base that is disproportionate to profitability and value given market erosion over the past few years. Oo said that even if the merged entity does not increase prices in 2027, it will look for ways to increase profits per user by cutting costs or locking users into longer contracts. But much depends on what Simba does.

Simba Impact On Merged Entity

Simba has remained profitable at under S$10 average revenue per user, while other telcos reach about S$20 ARPU. Oo said Simba can still compete at the S$10 price point, and any attempt by Singtel and StarHub to raise prices must be balanced against Simba's offering. If not for Simba, StarHub and M1 would likely combine their sub-brands for cost savings and improved earnings.

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As long as there are S$10 plans, telcos cannot ignore this and need at least two brands to compete with Simba while focusing on higher value customers. They may also retain multiple sub-brands because combining them could raise regulatory issues, since IMDA must be satisfied the merger will not lead to anti-competitive behaviour.

Dr Xu Le, lecturer at the National University of Singapore Business School, said the merged entity would be in a stronger position to compete with Singtel and Simba. She said the merger expands scale and scope, allowing it to serve a wider range of customer segments. The acquisition of Circles. Life, with its asset-light and digital-first model, could help the combined entity achieve greater operating efficiency and compete more effectively in the price-sensitive segment.

She added that whether pricing plans change after 2027 depends on the merged entity's operational efficiency and how intense market competition is. Competitors such as Simba and Singtel are unlikely to remain passive and will adjust their strategies to protect market share and profitability. On retaining the sub-brands, Dr Xu said this gives StarHub greater flexibility to charge different prices and cater to different customer segments.

On Nov 24, StarHub also announced it had exercised its call option to acquire the Singapore operations of Circles. Life. M1's parent company Keppel had been seeking a buyer for Singapore's third-largest telco. Before Simba's proposed acquisition of M1 fell through, the telcos had committed to retaining current prices for existing mobile subscribers for at least two years after the consolidation wrapped up.

Eapen declined to share if the new merged entity will commit to similar plans, adding that future plans will be clearer following a public consultation. Any price changes are subject to a public consultation to be held after submissions are made to the regulator by Nov 25. If the consolidation is approved by regulators, the new combined entity will have a 41% revenue market share in the mobile subscriber segment.

Infrastructure Cost Savings Plan

It will also control over 7,000 mobile sites and more than 13,000km of fibre cables in network infrastructure. The StarHub-M1 entity is expected to generate savings by cutting duplicates such as mobile sites and IT systems. Williams said some mobile sites are located very close together, so network planning does not require all of those sites next to each other. Other duplicate systems to be cut include IT systems run internally within StarHub and M1.

He said it will take a lot of work, and the combined organisations over the next one or two years will be focused on bringing those things together to create an integrated business. By FY2030, once duplicate sites and systems are fully shut down, the business will operate at a permanently lower cost base that saves $110 million every year after.