Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Rushed to Hospital Amid Critical Health Deterioration

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has been urgently transferred to a hospital after suffering severe health complications, including multiple fainting spells and a suspected heart attack, following 140 days of medical neglect in prison. Her family and legal team have expressed grave concerns about her condition, accusing authorities of obstructing necessary medical care.

Narges Mohammadi , Iran 's imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been urgently transferred from prison to a hospital in northwestern Iran following a catastrophic deterioration in her health, her foundation announced on Friday, May 1.

The 53-year-old human rights lawyer and activist suffered two episodes of complete loss of consciousness and a severe cardiac crisis, prompting her transfer after 140 days of what her foundation described as systematic medical neglect since her arrest on December 12. Mohammadi had previously fainted twice in Zanjan prison, where she was being held, and was believed to have suffered a heart attack in late March.

Her lawyers, who visited her shortly after the incident, reported that she appeared pale, underweight, and required assistance to walk. The hospital transfer was deemed an unavoidable necessity after prison doctors determined her condition could not be managed on-site, despite prior medical recommendations that she receive treatment from her specialized team in Tehran.

Mohammadi's family had been advocating for her transfer to adequate medical facilities for weeks, but the foundation, quoting her family, stated that her transfer to a hospital in Zanjan was a desperate, last-minute action that may be too late to address her critical needs. Her brother, Hamidreza Mohammadi, who lives in Oslo, Norway, expressed concern in an audio message shared with The Associated Press, stating that his family in Iran is fighting for her life but that prosecutors in Zanjan are blocking necessary medical interventions.

On March 24, Mohammadi was found unconscious by her fellow inmates, and a prison clinic doctor later informed her that she had likely suffered a heart attack. She had been experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties since then. Her legal representative in France, Chirinne Ardakani, had previously stated that Mohammadi was denied transfer to a hospital or visits to her cardiologist. A prison official was present during the brief visit by her lawyers.

Mohammadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 while incarcerated, was arrested in December during a visit to the eastern Iranian city of Mashhad and sentenced to an additional seven years in prison. Her family reported in February that her health was worsening due to a beating she endured during her arrest, which involved multiple men hitting and kicking her in the side, head, and neck.

The Nobel committee condemned the ongoing life-threatening mistreatment of Mohammadi in a statement in February. In recent days, her blood pressure had fluctuated severely, and she had fainted due to a sudden drop in blood pressure. Initially, the prison doctor administered medication, but Mohammadi refused hospital transfer, insisting on seeing her cardiologist. Hours later, she fainted again, and a neurologist ordered her immediate transfer to a hospital.

She was admitted to the cardiac care unit, but her blood pressure continued to fluctuate severely. A medical official in Zanjan recommended a one-month suspension of her sentence for treatment, but the public prosecutor referred the matter to Tehran. Prior to her arrest on December 12, Mohammadi was already serving a 13-year and nine-month sentence on charges of collusion against state security and propaganda against Iran's government.

She had been released on furlough since late 2024 due to medical concerns but continued her activism, including public protests and international media appearances. In February, a Revolutionary Court in Mashhad sentenced her to an additional seven years. Such courts typically issue verdicts with little opportunity for defendants to contest charges. Mohammadi has suffered multiple heart attacks while imprisoned, including one in 2022 that required emergency surgery.

Her supporters say her health has been severely compromised by her imprisonment. In 2023, she became the fifth laureate to win the Nobel Peace Prize while in prison, amplifying her voice in support of widespread protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police for not properly wearing the mandatory headscarf





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