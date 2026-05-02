Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi's Health Critically Deteriorates in Iranian Prison

Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is facing a life-threatening health crisis while imprisoned in Iran. Calls are mounting for her immediate release to receive urgent medical attention.

The health of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi is critically deteriorating while she remains imprisoned in Iran , prompting urgent calls for her immediate release to receive adequate medical care.

Mohammadi, a prominent human rights activist in her 50s, was awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 for her unwavering campaign to advance women's rights and abolish the death penalty within Iran. However, her ongoing imprisonment and recent health crisis underscore the severe risks faced by human rights defenders in the country. According to a foundation run by her family, Mohammadi was transferred from prison to a hospital on Friday following a catastrophic decline in her health.

This deterioration included two episodes of complete loss of consciousness and a severe cardiac crisis, raising serious concerns about her well-being. Prior to this, she had suffered a suspected heart attack in late March. As of Saturday, she remained in an unstable condition, requiring oxygen support. The foundation has repeatedly appealed for her transfer to a hospital in Tehran for comprehensive testing and specialized treatment, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Her history includes undergoing three angioplasty procedures, making her current condition particularly precarious. The family asserts that she faces a direct and immediate threat to her right to life. The circumstances surrounding her recent arrest in December, following her condemnation of the death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, highlight the Iranian authorities’ sensitivity to criticism and dissent. Prosecutor Hasan Hematifar stated at the time that she had made provocative remarks during Alikordi’s memorial ceremony, leading to her detention.

Further compounding her plight, she recently fainted after experiencing dangerously high blood pressure and severe nausea, requiring emergency intravenous fluids at the prison medical unit. Joergen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, has publicly voiced deep concern over Mohammadi’s condition, stating that her life is now in the hands of the Iranian authorities.

He reiterated that she is imprisoned solely for her peaceful human rights work and implored for her immediate release to her dedicated medical team so she can urgently receive treatment. Frydnes emphasized the gravity of the situation, underscoring the need for immediate action to safeguard her life. The foundation supporting Mohammadi has also called for the immediate dropping of all charges against her and the unconditional annulment of all sentences imposed for her peaceful activism.

The case has drawn international attention, with many organizations and individuals advocating for her release and highlighting the broader human rights situation in Iran. The empty space left at the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony in Oslo City Hall on December 10, 2023, served as a stark reminder of her unjust imprisonment and the sacrifices she has made in her pursuit of justice and equality.

The continued detention and deteriorating health of Narges Mohammadi represent a significant challenge to Iran’s human rights record and a test of its commitment to international norms and standards. The world watches with growing anxiety, hoping for a swift and positive resolution to this critical situation





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Narges Mohammadi Iran Human Rights Nobel Peace Prize Prisoner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bottas Credits F1 Mental Health Support for Opening Up About Personal StrugglesFormula One driver Valtteri Bottas discusses how improved mental health support within the sport gave him the confidence to share his experiences with depression and an eating disorder, detailing challenges faced during his time at Mercedes.

Read more »

Legal team plans to meet with detained Myanmar ex-leader Suu Kyi this weekendThe legal team of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi plans to meet the detained former leader this weekend after she was transferred to house arrest in the capital by the military-backed government, a representative said on Friday (May 1).Nobel laureate Suu Kyi has been detained since the military ousted her civilian government in a coup in February 2021.

Read more »

US warns shipping firms they could face sanctions over paying Iranian tolls in the Strait of HormuzPayment of Iranian tolls for safe passage through the strait could include “digital assets, offsets, informal swaps, or other in-kind payments”, said the US on Friday (May 1).

Read more »

US-Iran Conflict 'Likely' as Negotiations Stall, Both Sides Signal Hardening StanceRenewed conflict between the US and Iran appears increasingly probable after President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with a new Iranian proposal and a senior Iranian military officer warned of likely renewed fighting. Economic hardship is growing within Iran, and regional tensions are escalating.

Read more »

China Rejects US Sanctions on Firms Importing Iranian OilChina's commerce ministry has issued an injunction stating it will not recognize or comply with US sanctions targeting Chinese companies importing oil from Iran. The move comes after Washington increased pressure on independent refineries purchasing discounted Iranian crude, aiming to cut off revenue to Tehran. China maintains its opposition to unilateral sanctions not authorized by the UN.

Read more »

Rare earths mining endangering health, livelihoods downstream of Mekong RiverResearchers at a Thai university have warned that mining rare earths upstream of the Mekong River is contaminating water sources. The toxic runoff could impact food production in Thailand and lead to a food security crisis.

Read more »