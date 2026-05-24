Noise Reports Near White House Lead to Fatal Shooting of Alleged Gunman

The US Secret Service confirmed the death of a person who approached a White House security checkpoint and began firing at officers. No officers of the Secret Service were injured, and the President was not impacted. Journalists at the White House reported hearing gunfire and taking shelter inside the press briefing room.

A member of the US Secret Service holding his weapon after alleged gunfire was heard at the White House . Washington — A person who approached a White House security checkpoint and began firing at officers has died, according to federal officials.

The US Secret Service said in a statement late on Saturday (May 23) that, according to a preliminary investigation, the person approached a checkpoint shortly after 6 pm (eastern time) 'removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers.

' Officers returned fire and hit the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the Secret Service. A bystander was struck, but a law enforcement official said it wasn't clear whether that person was struck by the suspect's initial bullets or those fired subsequently by officers.

Secret Service said none of its officers were injured, and that President Donald Trump — who was at the White House at the time — was not 'impacted.

' Journalists working at the White House on Saturday reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room. On X, the Secret Service said it was 'aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW' - one block from the White House - and was 'working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground.

' It said it will have an update shortly. In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said officers were responding to shots fired and said he would 'update the public as we're able.

' Evidence of the shooting was visible on a sidewalk just outside the White House complex, where yellow crime scene tape snaked across the pavement and officers with the US Secret Service placed dozens of orange evidence markers on the ground. Medical material, including what appeared to be purple surgical gloves and kits typically used by emergency medical personnel, were also seen.

In a post shared on X, ABC News senior White House correspondent Selina Wang shared dramatic video of the moment she said she heard what 'sounded like dozens of gunshots' and ducked for cover. Writing that she had been performing a routine task that White House reporters do daily — filming themselves on a cellphone for a social media post — Wang's video shows her speaking for a few seconds about Trump's statements earlier Saturday about a potential Iran deal.

As the sounds of gunfire are heard in the background, Wang's eyes grow wider, and she ducks down in the media tent, which is among those situated in a line along the White House driveway where broadcasters film their reports. On X, Wang's video had been shared thousands of times as of Saturday evening, and viewed at least 3 million times





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