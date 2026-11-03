North Korea rejects FBI claim it was behind US$6 billion Binance crypto hack

Kim Yo Jong calls the FBI allegation a grave political provocation and denies North Korean involvement in the US$6 billion Binance theft.

North Korea on Tuesday rejected the FBI's allegation that a North Korea -affiliated hacking group was behind the theft of US$6 billion from cryptocurrency platform Binance, calling it a grave political provocation.

North Korea Rejects FBI Binance Allegations

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, issued the statement through the state-run Korean Central News Agency. The FBI said on Saturday that a hacking group called TraderTraitor, linked to North Korea, had carried out the Binance hack. Kim Yo Jong said the FBI's claim was absurd rhetoric and nothing new, pointing to earlier US allegations that North Korea was behind last year's major hack of Bybit.

Also read FBI Attributes $6.3 Billion Binance Crypto Hack to North Korea's TraderTraitor

It is a grave political provocation against the DPRK that the US misleads the international public opinion as if all the cyber crimes in different parts of the world are our deeds, she said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name. TraderTraitor is the same group blamed for a US$1.5 billion theft from the Bybit platform in February last year. That had been the largest crypto theft until the Binance hack.

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This is a sinister attempt to damage the international image of the DPRK and undermine its dignity and national prestige and another grave violation of the sovereignty of the DPRK, Kim said. It is the consistent policy stand of the DPRK government to resolutely oppose all sorts of malicious acts in cyberspace, she added. Binance is the world's largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes.

Trump Questions North Korea Binance Involvement

News of the hacking attack caused the prices of most major cryptocurrencies to fall sharply on Friday. After the FBI released its statement on Saturday, US President Donald Trump cast doubt on North Korea's involvement in the hack. I'm not concerned. We're learning about it.

We don't know if it's North Korea, Trump told reporters at his residence in Florida. Trump has made repeated overtures to nuclear-armed North Korea since returning to office, and said he was open to meeting with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un this year. Those gestures have been met with silence from Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong said in her statement that the new allegations confirmed Washington's hostile attitude toward the DPRK once again.

Washington Links TraderTraitor To North Korea

We have issues to reconsider in diverse aspects as regards the very unpleasant US hostile attitude, she added. The dispute follows the FBI's formal attribution of the Binance theft to TraderTraitor, a group US authorities have repeatedly linked to North Korean state-backed hacking operations. Washington has long accused Pyongyang of using cyber theft to fund its weapons programs, a charge North Korea has consistently denied.

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The Binance hack, described as a US$6 billion crypto heist, has drawn widespread attention because of the platform's size and the scale of the loss. The Bybit theft of US$1.5 billion in February last year was previously the largest crypto theft on record. North Korea's rejection of the FBI finding adds a new diplomatic dimension to the case, as Trump has signaled openness to renewed engagement with Pyongyang.

Kim Yo Jong's statement suggested Pyongyang may reconsider its stance toward Washington in light of the allegation. The case highlights the growing role of cryptocurrency exchanges as targets for state-linked hacking groups and the difficulty of attributing such attacks. North Korea has not commented further beyond Kim Yo Jong's statement carried by KCNA.