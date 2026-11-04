Kim Yo-jong Denies FBI Binance Hack Claim, Rules Out Talks With US

Kim Yo-jong denied the FBI's accusation that North Korea stole over US$6 billion in crypto assets from Binance, and said there is no need for dialogue with Washington amid speculation of a Trump-Kim summit later this month.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korea n leader Kim Jong-un, denied the US FBI's announcement that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than US$6 billion (S$7.6 billion) in crypto assets from Binance.

Kim Yo-jong Rejects US Dialogue

She said she sees no need for dialogue with Washington. In a statement published by the official KCNA on Wednesday, Kim Yo-jong, who is a director of North Korea's ruling party, said the FBI's accusation showed US hostile policy toward North Korea. Her rejection of dialogue with the US comes amid speculation of a possible summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un later this month.

Also read Binance Hack: North Korea Stole $6.3 Billion; Customers Withdrew $4.72 Billion After Reopening

Trump said in August that he wanted to meet the North Korean leader later this year, but Pyongyang had not responded to the offer. A senior South Korean official told reporters last week that Seoul sees little chance of a Pyongyang-Washington summit for now. That comment came before the latest statement from Kim Yo-jong.

Kim Yo-jong also criticised other US activities, including joint military drills between South Korea and the US, its demand for denuclearisation, and a report by the US State Department on global human-trafficking situations that includes North Korea. She said the US abandonment of its hostile policy toward the DPRK is a major premise and key to solving all problems. DPRK is the official name of North Korea. She added that this position had already and repeatedly been clarified.

Advertisement

It is our clear stand that we have no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons who refuse to abandon their policy of confrontation, she said. To the hostile signals that the United States continuously sends, we do not know how to respond otherwise, she said. Her remarks reinforce North Korea's longstanding position that US hostility is the main obstacle to any dialogue.

Denial Of Binance Crypto Theft

The FBI had announced that North Korea was responsible for the theft from Binance. Kim Yo-jong denied that accusation in her statement. The stolen crypto assets were worth more than US$6 billion, or about 7.7 billion Singapore dollars. The statement from Kim Yo-jong was published by the official KCNA on Wednesday, Nov 4.

It came after the FBI's announcement about the Binance theft. The article was updated on Nov 4 at 06:56 AM. North Korea has repeatedly said that US hostility is the main obstacle to any dialogue. Kim Yo-jong's latest remarks reinforce that position.

She rejected any face-to-face meeting with US officials under current conditions. The possible summit between Trump and Kim Jong-un had been the subject of speculation. Trump expressed his desire to meet in August. But North Korea had not responded to that offer.

The senior South Korean official said Seoul sees little chance of a summit for now. Kim Yo-jong also criticised the joint military drills between South Korea and the US. She criticised the US demand for denuclearisation. And she criticised the US State Department report on human trafficking that includes North Korea.

US Hostility Remains Key Obstacle

These were listed as examples of US hostile policy. Her statement said the US must abandon its hostile policy toward the DPRK. She called this a major premise and key to solving all problems. She said North Korea has already and repeatedly clarified this position.

She said there is no need to sit face to face with unreliable and hostile persons. The article was published by Reuters. The original report was updated on Nov 4, 2026, at 06:56 AM. The statement from Kim Yo-jong was carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Advertisement

The FBI had accused North Korea of the Binance theft. Kim Yo-jong denied it and ruled out dialogue with Washington. North Korea has repeatedly said that US hostility is the main obstacle to any dialogue. Her latest remarks reinforce that position.

She rejected any face-to-face meeting with US officials under current conditions. The possible summit between Trump and Kim Jong-un had been the subject of speculation. Trump expressed his desire to meet in August. But North Korea had not responded to that offer.

Seoul Doubts Trump Kim Summit

The senior South Korean official said Seoul sees little chance of a summit for now. Kim Yo-jong also criticised the joint military drills between South Korea and the US. She criticised the US demand for denuclearisation. And she criticised the US State Department report on human trafficking that includes North Korea.

These were listed as examples of US hostile policy. Her statement said the US must abandon its hostile policy toward the DPRK. She called this a major premise and key to solving all problems. She said North Korea has already and repeatedly clarified this position.

She said there is no need to sit face to face with unreliable and hostile persons. The article was published by Reuters. The original report was updated on Nov 4, 2026, at 06:56 AM. The statement from Kim Yo-jong was carried by the official KCNA news agency.

The FBI had accused North Korea of the Binance theft. Kim Yo-jong denied it and ruled out dialogue with Washington. North Korea has repeatedly said that US hostility is the main obstacle to any dialogue. Her latest remarks reinforce that position.

She rejected any face-to-face meeting with US officials under current conditions. The possible summit between Trump and Kim Jong-un had been the subject of speculation. Trump expressed his desire to meet in August. But North Korea had not responded to that offer.