North Korea Intensifies Efforts to Combat Severe Drought Ahead of Rice-Planting Season

North Korea is mobilizing nationwide resources to protect crops from a severe drought, as the country faces ongoing food insecurity. Premier Pak Thae-song inspects farms and urges improved irrigation, while leader Kim Jong-un warns of political risks from food shortages. UN agencies highlight chronic agricultural deficits, with millions at risk of undernourishment.

North Korea is intensifying nationwide efforts to safeguard crops from an unusually severe drought as the rice-planting season approaches, according to state media KCNA. The isolated nation, which has long grappled with chronic food insecurity, is mobilizing officials to distribute farming supplies, secure irrigation water, and deploy pumps and other equipment to minimize damage to early-season wheat and barley crops.

Premier Pak Thae-song conducted inspections in South Pyongan, South Hwanghae, and North Hwanghae provinces, urging authorities to maximize water sources, reinforce irrigation systems, and enhance mechanization in rice planting. The urgency of the situation was underscored by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who, during a 2024 meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, warned that failing to provide citizens with basic necessities, including food, constituted a serious political issue.

North Korea has faced persistent food shortages, exacerbated by international sanctions, border closures, and limited agricultural inputs. The 1990s famines, compounded by weather-related disasters such as droughts and floods, left deep scars on the nation's food security. UN agencies have repeatedly highlighted that agricultural production in North Korea consistently falls short of meeting the population's needs, leaving millions undernourished and vulnerable to further crises.

The current drought poses an additional threat to an already fragile food system, raising concerns about potential humanitarian consequences if the situation worsens. Analysts suggest that the government's proactive measures reflect both the severity of the drought and the political imperative to prevent widespread food shortages, which could destabilize the regime.

Meanwhile, international observers are closely monitoring the situation, as North Korea's food security challenges have historically had regional and global implications, including migration pressures and geopolitical tensions





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