North Korea has postponed the 2027 Pyongyang International Marathon from April to October, according to tour agency Koryo Tours, after cancelling this year's race.

North Korea has postponed its annual international marathon by six months until October next year, according to Beijing-based tour agency Koryo Tours. The race, initially slated for April 2027, will now almost certainly take place in October 2027.

The agency said it was informed by its partners in the Pyongyang International Marathon Committee that the date is being changed. Koryo Tours said on its website on Saturday, November 21, that it is most likely the 2027 Pyongyang International Marathon will happen on October 3. It said the official date will be finalised later and that it hopes to have a fully confirmed date in good time. No reason was given for the change.

Also read WFP Cuts 2027 Aid Targets to 91 Million Amid Funding Shortfalls

Cancellation of 2026 Race

This year's race, scheduled for April 2026, was cancelled with no reason given. Koryo Tours announced in March that the cancellation decision had been confirmed by the country's athletics association. It remains unclear why the event may move from its usual spring schedule to October. The Pyongyang Marathon is North Korea's largest international sporting event and usually sees hundreds of local and foreign athletes.

Advertisement

Runners pound the streets of Pyongyang before finishing in front of thousands of fans at Kim Il Sung Stadium. The race gives participants a rare glimpse of the secretive state's capital city. Last year's race was held in April 2025 for the first time in about six years after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew about 200 foreign runners who competed alongside more than 200 North Koreans.

Amateur runners from around 45 countries applied to take part. Local athletes won both the men's and women's events, with North Korean Pak Kum Dong winning the marathon. The number of foreign participants in 2025 was significantly lower than in 2019, when about 950 foreigners competed. The marathon has been open to amateur runners since 2014.

Race Routes and Travel Rules

It features a full 42.195km marathon, a half marathon, and 10km and 5km runs. South Korean, US and Malaysian passports are not currently valid for travel to North Korea, according to the tour agency. Koryo Tours told Kyodo News there is no information regarding marathon participation by Japanese passport holders. The agency describes itself as the marathon's exclusive partner.

The event has historically seen hundreds of local and foreign athletes take part. It is the diplomatically isolated state's largest international sporting event. The next edition will now take place in October rather than April, a shift from its usual spring schedule.