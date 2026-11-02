North Korea Multi-Story Bulgogi Restaurants Project Prosperity Amid Food Crisis

North Korea opens numerous multi-story bulgogi restaurants with luxury features to signal economic growth, though most citizens remain undernourished.

Seoul, South Korea: North Korea has launched a wave of new multi-story barbecue restaurants featuring luxury amenities such as marble tabletops and waterside terraces, a move analysts view as a strategic effort by leader Kim Jong Un to project an image of widespread prosperity. Since September, state media has reported the opening of over a dozen establishments specializing in bulgogi, a dish typically consisting of grilled meat, across various cities including Sinuiju, Kanggye, and Nampo. These openings coincide with a United Nations report stating that more than two out of every five North Korea ns are undernourished, creating a stark contrast between the regime's marketing and the reality of food insecurity.

Luxury Venues and Propaganda Goals

The new venues are designed to impress with their scale and opulence. A recent opening in Sinuiju, a city located on the border with China, features a structure that is three stories tall, while another in northern Kanggye allows patrons to enjoy draft beer alongside a large fish tank. In the west coast city of Nampo, the inauguration of a new site was marked by fireworks and featured unusually large floor plans capable of seating hundreds of people. These establishments mirror other leisure initiatives promoted by the regime, such as the construction of waterparks, coffee bars, and high-end malls, although Kim Jong Un has not yet been publicly photographed at these events. Instead, the openings are typically attended by high-level local officials, suggesting a top-down directive to showcase modernization.

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Experts argue that these restaurants serve as a form of state propaganda intended to demonstrate that economic benefits are reaching citizens outside the capital city of Pyongyang. Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, head of Korean Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, noted that the push highlights a desire to show people in provincial areas that they are also receiving attention and resources. This narrative recalls the promises of the late Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea and grandfather of the current leader, who previously vowed to provide his people with white rice and meat soup. However, skeptics remain doubtful about how accessible or frequently utilized these venues are for the general population, given the severe constraints on food availability.

Economic Data and Food Imports

The proliferation of these high-end dining options reflects broader economic trends and shifts in trade relationships within the isolated state. South Korea's central bank reported in July that the North Korean economy grew by 3.5 percent in 2025, marking the third consecutive year that growth exceeded 3 percent. This economic expansion is partly driven by growing ties with Russia, which has provided a market for North Korean labor and goods. Hazel Smith, a professorial research associate in Korean Studies at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, suggested that some North Koreans, particularly those in the trade and construction sectors, are benefiting from these connections. She emphasized, however, that this is not indicative of a thriving economy for all, but rather a sign that a specific segment of the population can now afford occasional meals at such establishments.

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Food supply dynamics have also shifted significantly in recent years, particularly regarding meat. According to UN Comtrade data, imports of meat from China more than quadrupled between 2023 and 2025, reaching nearly US$39 million. Joung Eun-lee, director of the North Korean Research Division at the South Korean government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification, stated that these rising imports indicate that domestic production is insufficient to meet demand. While Kim Jong Un has urged party cadres to improve domestic livestock production, the food supply remains precarious. The UN World Food Programme estimated in 2022 that 10.7 million people, which is more than 40 percent of the North Korean population, were undernourished, underscoring the persistent challenges in feeding the nation.

Historical Context and Defector Perspectives

The current landscape of food and commerce is deeply influenced by the trauma of the 1990s famine, during which the state food distribution system collapsed and hundreds of thousands of people died. This catastrophe forced many North Koreans to rely on semi-private markets to survive, a system that has since gained more stability through support from China and Russia. Lee Ae-ran, a researcher of North Korean cuisine and the owner of Neungra Restaurant in Seoul, defected from North Korea in 1997 and witnessed these changes firsthand. She recalled a time when beef was extremely difficult to obtain because cows were reserved as working animals on farms rather than for consumption. Lee remembered eating at a duck bulgogi restaurant in Pyongyang during that era, where patrons were required to pay in foreign currency.

Lee Ae-ran now operates a North Korean restaurant in Seoul and suggests that the current surge in bulgogi openings is largely a display of propaganda designed to project an image of prosperity that does not reflect the lives of most citizens. She noted that while the restaurants feature luxurious amenities like marble tables and extensive menus including beef, pork, and ostrich, such experiences are far removed from the daily reality of the majority. The contrast between the state media's celebration of these culinary achievements and the United Nations' data on widespread undernourishment highlights the complex interplay between political messaging and economic conditions in North Korea. As the regime continues to promote these ventures, the true extent of their impact on the general population remains a subject of intense debate among analysts and observers.