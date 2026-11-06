North Korea trains 200 students yearly as hackers behind $6.3 billion Binance crypto heist

North Korea selects about 200 middle school students annually for elite cyber training and rewards successful hackers with Pyongyang apartments and hard currency. Seoul analysts link the country's hacker army to the $6.3 billion Binance crypto hack.

North Korea selects about 150 to 200 of its smartest middle school students every year to study computer engineering and eventually become hackers, defectors and analysts say.

The programme is more than a decade old and has produced an army of world-class operatives. A fraction of the students eventually become hackers, and their work has paid off dramatically. The group has evolved from running illegal gambling websites in its early days to pulling off the world's biggest cyber heist last month, the US$6.3 billion Binance crypto hack. Seoul analysts and defectors link the Binance hack to North Korea, though Pyongyang has denied involvement.

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North Korea Denies Binance Hack Claims

The denial is part of a pattern in which the North dismisses such blame over the years as fabricated political provocations. The FBI and Binance have said North Korea was responsible for the hack, and blockchain investigation firms have attributed it to a North Korean group known as TraderTraitor. The FBI has said TraderTraitor is affiliated with the Lazarus Group. North Korea set up a cyber unit in 1998 but elevated its status after Kim Jong Un came to power.

In 2013, Kim declared that cyber warfare was, along with nuclear weapons and missiles, an all-purpose sword crucial to the country's strike capability. He has assembled an army of world-class hackers using incentives that include a spacious apartment in the capital of Pyongyang and huge hard currency awards. They are actually one of Kim Jong Un's secret weapons, said Kim Heung-kwang, a North Korean defector who trained hackers on behalf of the state before fleeing to South Korea in 2004.

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There is no other country grooming hackers like this, systematically searching for the smartest children, solely to turn them into operatives, he added. Whether they want to be a hacker or not does not matter, he said. Candidate selection begins in middle school as early as 11 or 12 years of age, according to Kim Heung-kwang and two defectors who worked in IT.

Training North Korean Hackers From Youth

At 17, the top performers are sent to North Korea's best universities and undergo further screening before a chosen few finally enter the military's cyber unit as hackers. They are trained in cryptocurrency protocols and reverse-engineering foreign hardware devices, in addition to advanced mathematics and foreign languages. Those who do not become hackers are trained to turn out software or apps for Western firms via remote jobs.

Hackers' formal designation in the North was scientist or researcher, said one of the defectors. While South Korea's best students may pursue medicine or other prestigious careers, North Korea channels top talent into nuclear and cyber programs and essentially guarantees their future, said Lim Jongin, professor emeritus at the school of cybersecurity at Korea University. Other privileges include travel abroad to allied countries such as China, where they can more freely access the internet.

Successful exploits can earn as much as 30 per cent of the heist's profits in US dollars for the hackers' military unit, and they can even receive a flat in the capital where their parents can also stay, Kim said. There are accounts that successful cyber personnel are given apartments in Pyongyang, Lim said, adding that the flats could range to as much as 132 sq m, or 1,420 sq ft.

Such performers are also eligible for membership of the ruling party and high-status marriages into elite families, said one of the defectors. But it is a small group. The North's cyberwarfare operations employ about 8,400 people, South Korea's National Intelligence Service estimated in 2024. North Korean state media do not publicly celebrate such hackers' achievements, but they regularly highlight students who show talent for programming.

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State Support Empowers North Korean Hackers

In 2015, North Korea opened the Mirae Scientists Street in the capital, in the construction of which Kim Jong Un had been closely involved, state media said. State backing makes the North's hackers more dangerous and harder to repulse, as they face no consequences for hack after hack, enabling them to perfect their strategies, analysts said.

In the world of cyber crime, often, if you make a mistake that is all law enforcement needs to get you, said Alec Zebrick, senior manager for Asia-Pacific global services at Chainalysis. But North Korea's hackers are doing this for the regime, so they're going to continue, even after successes, he added. Even after failures, they'll continue, because it's very hard for the international community to take action against them.

The Lazarus Group, also known as APT38, is another hacking group associated with North Korea. The US accused it in 2022 of having stolen hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency from the Ronin blockchain network. Other groups that have engaged with North Korea IT workers who earn funds for the Kim regime by landing remote technology jobs at Western companies describe them as highly organised, polite in their interactions and avid users of AI.

AI Drives North Korean Cyber Operations

There clearly was a structure you would see in military. Strict times, cleaning boots, very orderly, said YouTuber Deeveeaar, who has claimed to have hacked into cameras watching North Korean IT workers at their jobs. To say they use a lot of AI is an understatement. AI is the very backbone of their operation, he said, citing use of paid ChatGPT accounts, Claude Code and Cursor, among many AI tools.

They write code with it, alter their resumes and help make new ones. And even forge documents and identities. Binance said the hackers used a bogus job interview and software hidden in an advertisement to compromise staffers' computers before using an internal AI tool to seize control of systems. In 2025, a sanctions monitoring report is expected to shed further light on North Korea's cyber activities.

The international community continues to grapple with how to respond to a hacking force that operates with state backing and faces few consequences.