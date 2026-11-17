North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the Samjiyon tourism zone near the Chinese border, praising its facilities as flawless, while US and Russian officials raised the possibility he could travel abroad this week. Separately, a senior North Korean official met Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Ukraine said Russia receives dozens of North Korean ballistic missiles monthly.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected construction of a tourism zone near the Chinese border in recent days, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, Nov 17, amid speculation over a possible China trip fuelled by comments from US and Russian officials.

Kim toured the Samjiyon airport reconstruction, a tourist railway line and a ski resort on Sunday and Monday, and pronounced the resort's hotels, lodges and housing flawless and worthy of top marks, KCNA said. The visit comes amid renewed speculation over whether the secretive North Korean leader might travel abroad after US President Donald Trump said on Monday he might meet Kim in China this week.

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Russia's Interfax also quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that President Vladimir Putin could meet Kim if the North Korean leader also attended this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. KCNA photographs showed Kim, alongside his daughter Ju-ae, touring hotels and inspecting facilities near a snow-capped hillside. Dressed in white, Ju-ae was seen skiing down a slope. South Korean intelligence believes she is being groomed as Kim's successor.

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Kim ordered that the airport's runway extension meet International Civil Aviation Organization standards, KCNA said. He also climbed Mount Paektu to review a rebuilt cable car station and work near Heaven Lake, demanding the highest quality for every structure there, KCNA said. Separately, Jo Yong-won, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, met Putin, the Interfax and TASS news agencies reported.

Addressing a Moscow forum on Monday, Jo said the security environment around North Korea was being pushed towards danger by Washington's inveterate hostile policy towards Pyongyang, according to KCNA. South Korea's Unification Ministry noted on Monday the North Korean delegation, which had been in Russia since Nov 14, had travelled shortly before a US-China-Russia summit scheduled for this week in China. The ministry said it would monitor developments.

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Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russia was receiving new supplies of dozens of North Korean ballistic missiles each month, citing an intelligence report. The inspection tour and the diplomatic signals come as North Korea continues to deepen ties with Russia while Washington weighs a possible new round of engagement with Pyongyang.

Kim's public appearances with his daughter have drawn particular attention in South Korea, where intelligence officials assess that she is being prepared for a future leadership role. Samjiyon, a mountainous city near the Chinese border, has been a centrepiece of North Korean efforts to develop tourism infrastructure, including hotels, lodges, housing and transport links. Kim's order for the airport runway to meet international aviation standards suggests the site is intended to handle broader international traffic, not just domestic visitors.

His visit to Mount Paektu, a site of deep symbolic importance in North Korean state propaganda, underscored the political significance attached to the development projects. The simultaneous meeting between Jo Yong-won and Putin in Moscow added to the sense of active diplomacy around Pyongyang, even as Kim has not confirmed any foreign travel plans.

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Regional Speculation Over Kim Jong Un Diplomatic Travel

Trump's remark that he might meet Kim in China this week, and Peskov's suggestion of a possible Putin-Kim meeting at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, have fuelled intense speculation in regional capitals. South Korea's Unification Ministry said it was closely watching the North Korean delegation's movements in Russia and the timing of the trip, just before the scheduled US-China-Russia summit in China.

Zelenskiy's comments about monthly deliveries of dozens of North Korean ballistic missiles to Russia, based on an intelligence report, highlighted the military dimension of Pyongyang's expanding relationship with Moscow. Pyongyang has not publicly responded to the speculation about Kim's possible travel, and KCNA's report focused on the domestic inspection tour rather than any diplomatic plans.

The combination of the Samjiyon inspection, the Jo-Putin meeting and the missile supply allegations presents a complex picture of North Korea's foreign and domestic priorities this week. Analysts will be watching whether Kim ultimately attends the APEC summit in Shenzhen or meets Trump or Putin, which would mark a significant diplomatic shift for the isolated state.

For now, state media has emphasised Kim's satisfaction with the tourism zone's facilities and his demands for high construction standards at Samjiyon and Mount Paektu.