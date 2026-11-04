Kim Jong Un inspects new warship at Nampho Shipyard and vows to build most advanced warships

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the Nampho Shipyard on Nov 2 to inspect a new warship, calling for modernized shipyards and a more powerful navy. State media said the vessel is incomparably larger than last year's destroyer, with experts seeing a possible 10,000-ton cruiser.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the construction of a new warship at the Nampho Shipyard on the west coast on Nov 2 and called for modernizing the country's shipyards to build a powerful navy, state news agency KCNA said on Nov 4.

Kim vowed to possess the most advanced and powerful warships as Pyongyang accelerates an ambitious naval expansion. Kim said expanding the capacity of existing shipyards and increasing their operation rate was important to develop the country's marine industry for securing its sea border. He stressed that more capacity and faster output were needed to protect North Korea's sea border. He inspected a new warship that KCNA described as incomparably huge compared to the destroyer built last year.

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New Warship Photos Revealed

Photos released by KCNA showed Kim and aides at the lower hull of a vessel supported by massive bilge blocks taller than the men. Analysis by the Korea Defence and Security Forum said the images were the first published picture of a 10,000-ton cruiser under construction. North Korea is building its third Choe Hyon-class destroyer under Kim's five-year defence development plan, which aims to produce two surface warships every year.

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The naval drive follows weapons tests and setbacks, including a second 5,000-ton destroyer that failed its first launch in May 2025, was repaired, and was relaunched in June. The warship under construction has a combat system possessing operational capabilities that no other country in the world has, Kim said. He stressed the significant military importance of this enormous concentration of combat power, saying it was needed to defend the homeland, guarantee sovereignty and deter all threats.

Kim expressed great satisfaction after inspecting the vessel. He said it was incomparable to the destroyer built last year. The vessel likely will carry a significant number of cruise missiles that will allow longer-range ship-to-surface attack, the Seoul-based think tank said.

Expert Analysis Of Missile Payloads

The unprecedented operational capabilities could indicate plans to equip the new ships with strategic cruise missiles from the Hwasal series, tactical nuclear weapons, or ship-to-ship and ship-to-surface missiles, Lim Eul-chul, professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, told AFP. Experts believe the vessel can carry both ship-to-surface and ship-to-air missiles. Kim said the recently emerging geopolitical environment and the hostile acts of adversaries demonstrated the need to possess the most advanced and powerful warships.

North Korea has been developing its navy's missile capabilities in recent months, testing anti-ship missiles. In July, Kim observed the test firing of a strategic cruise missile and evaluations of anti-ship systems aboard a naval destroyer. In April, North Korea test-fired anti-warship missiles to assess the efficiency of its destroyer. Kim's shipyard visit came a day after North Korea test-fired strategic cruise missiles, following a separate test of cluster bomb warheads over the weekend.

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Pyongyang Expands Naval Reach

Pyongyang says the expansion is needed to counter threats from the United States and South Korea as North Korea develops weapons designed to extend its military reach beyond its traditionally coastal navy. Nampho is a major naval shipyard where the North has already constructed a destroyer. Satellite images published in October showed the site is undergoing a major expansion.

North Korea has been commissioning 5,000-tonne destroyers and testing ship-launched missiles, while Kim has pledged to arm the fleet with nuclear weapons and build larger 10,000-tonne warships. Separately, Kim's sister warned the United States on Nov 4 that her country will mount a stronger response to Washington's invariable hostile policy toward Pyongyang.