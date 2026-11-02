North Korea calls Iron Mace drill nuclear war rehearsal and vows faster nuclear buildup

North Korea said the US-South Korea Iron Mace exercise was a nuclear war rehearsal and vowed to accelerate its nuclear deterrent. Kim Jong Sik issued the statement, an unusual role that analysts say may signal his portfolio is widening.

North Korea said on Nov 2 that a recent US-South Korean joint military exercise was a nuclear war rehearsal targeting the country and vowed to accelerate efforts to strengthen its nuclear deterrent, according to state media KCNA.

Kim Jong Sik Demands Faster Nuclear Expansion

Kim Jong Sik, a deputy department director in the ruling Workers Party, said the Iron Mace exercise showed the United States remained unchanged in its wild ambition to stifle North Korea with nukes. He said such threats were escalating with each passing day. Kim said Iron Mace and other joint military activities by Washington and Seoul underscored the need for North Korea to bolster its nuclear forces at a faster pace.

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He said the exercise shows North Korea must speed up efforts to strengthen its nuclear deterrent and boost its nuclear forces faster. The United States and South Korea held Iron Mace, an exercise aimed at integrating US nuclear capabilities with South Korean conventional forces, from Sept 29 to Oct 2, according to Seouls military.

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Analysts said it was unusual for Kim, a key official overseeing North Koreas nuclear and missile development and production, to issue a statement setting out the countrys nuclear policy. That role is more commonly taken by the defence or foreign ministry. Yang Moo-jin, a professor emeritus at the University of North Korean Studies, said Kims role could be expanding beyond the development and production of missiles to include nuclear and missile policy.

The statement was unusual for Kim, suggesting his role may be widening. Tensions have escalated between the two Koreas after a border mine explosion in September. North Korea subsequently threatened to resume loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts toward the South by the end of October. South Koreas military said on Nov 2, however, there were no confirmed indications yet that Pyongyang had followed through on the threat.

Iron Mace Exercise Raises Peninsula Tensions

The renewed threats against the South have added to rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The joint drill and the North Korean response come as Washington and Seoul continue to expand their military cooperation. Iron Mace was designed to integrate US nuclear capabilities with South Korean conventional forces. North Koreas statement, carried by KCNA, said the exercise was a nuclear war rehearsal.

It also described the drill as proof of what it called a wild ambition to stifle North Korea with nukes. Kim said the threats were escalating with each passing day. He said that reality underscored the need for North Korea to strengthen its nuclear forces at a faster pace. Analysts said the decision by Kim to issue the statement could point to a broader role.

He has been a key official overseeing North Koreas nuclear and missile development and production. Yang Moo-jin said Kims role could be expanding beyond the development and production of missiles to include nuclear and missile policy. That would mark a shift in how North Korea communicates its nuclear policy. Tensions between the two Koreas have escalated since a border mine explosion in September.

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North Korea then threatened to resume loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts toward the South by the end of October. South Koreas military said on Nov 2 there were no confirmed indications yet that Pyongyang had followed through on the threat. The situation remains closely watched. The United States and South Korea have not commented publicly on the North Korean statement.

Pyongyang Vows to Bolster Nuclear Forces

The two allies held Iron Mace from Sept 29 to Oct 2, according to Seouls military. North Korea said the drill was a nuclear war rehearsal targeting the country. It vowed to accelerate efforts to strengthen its nuclear deterrent in response. Kim Jong Sik issued the statement in his capacity as a deputy department director in the ruling Workers Party.

His remarks were carried by state media KCNA. The statement said the US remained unchanged in its wild ambition to stifle North Korea with nukes. It said such threats were escalating with each passing day. The North Korean statement also said Iron Mace and other joint military activities by Washington and Seoul underscored the need to bolster nuclear forces at a faster pace.

Pyongyang has repeatedly criticized joint US-South Korea drills. Analysts said it was unusual for Kim to issue a statement setting out the countrys nuclear policy. That role is more commonly taken by the defence or foreign ministry. Yang Moo-jin said Kims role could be expanding beyond the development and production of missiles to include nuclear and missile policy.

The statement was unusual for Kim, suggesting his role may be widening. Tensions have escalated between the two Koreas after a border mine explosion in September. North Korea subsequently threatened to resume loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts toward the South by the end of October. South Koreas military said on Nov 2, however, there were no confirmed indications yet that Pyongyang had followed through on the threat. The two Koreas remain technically at war.