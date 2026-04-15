North Korea Slams Japan Over Nuclear Stance and Colonial Past, KCNA Reports

Pyongyang strongly criticizes Tokyo's stance on its nuclear program and historical grievances, as Japan releases its annual diplomatic assessment. This includes Japan's concern about North Korea's support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. Tensions rise as both countries reinforce their positions.

The frosty relationship between North Korea and Japan continues to deteriorate, with Pyongyang issuing harsh criticism of Tokyo. The two nations lack formal diplomatic ties, a situation exacerbated by historical grievances related to Japan 's colonial rule over the Korean peninsula, which concluded after World War II.

An unnamed North Korean foreign ministry official, in a statement conveyed through the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), condemned Japan's stance, labeling it a 'grave provocation encroaching upon the sovereign rights, security interests and development rights of our sacred state'. This strong condemnation followed Japan's release of its annual bluebook, a document outlining the country's official diplomatic views. The bluebook reiterated Japan's staunch opposition to North Korea's nuclear weapons program, a position consistently rejected by Pyongyang.

The North Korean regime has steadfastly maintained that it will not abandon its nuclear arsenal, declaring its path as 'irreversible' and vowing to further strengthen its capabilities in this domain. This ongoing commitment to nuclear development underscores the deep-seated mistrust and contrasting strategic objectives that define the relationship between the two countries. The release of the bluebook serves as an annual temperature check on Japan's foreign policy positions, and this year's edition reflects a notable hardening of views regarding both North Korea and China.

Furthermore, Japan has expressed its concerns regarding North Korea's alleged provision of troops and ammunition to Russia in support of its ongoing war against Ukraine, adding another layer of complexity to the already strained relations. This position taken by Japan is one that underscores a broader international concern regarding North Korea's actions and their implications on global security and stability, especially concerning the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The condemnation, coming from the North Korean official source, indicates the deeply rooted divisions and challenges impeding the path to any diplomatic improvements between Japan and North Korea.





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