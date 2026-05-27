North Korea Tests Advanced Tactical Missiles and Rockets Under Kim Jong Un's Supervision

North Korea conducted tests of a mix of tactical ballistic missiles, artillery rockets, and AI-guided cruise missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the evaluation of their combat readiness and modernization for modern warfare. The weapons, including a 100 km-range cruise missile to be deployed near the South Korean border, were deemed successful by state media. South Korea confirmed detecting launches, while the test highlights North Korea's shifting posture toward the South and its battlefield learning from supplying arms to Russia.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a diverse array of tactical weaponry, including ballistic missiles, artillery rocket s, and precision cruise missile s.

The tests occurred at an undisclosed location in North Korea on May 26, 2026, with state media releasing the information the following day. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the evaluations focused on the effectiveness of a "special mission warhead" for ballistic missiles, the reliability of long-range multiple-launch rocket systems, and the accuracy of artificial intelligence-guided cruise missiles.

Kim Jong Un stated that the weapons and their automated launch systems have been successfully modernized to meet the demands of contemporary warfare, thereby improving their combat utility. A key highlight was the confirmation of the combat readiness of AI-guided tactical cruise missiles, which are slated for deployment near the border with South Korea. These missiles boast a range of 100 kilometers and feature precision navigation.

The South Korean capital, Seoul, lies well within that striking distance from the Demilitarized Zone. North Korea has increasingly framed South Korea as its "primary foe" and abandoned its previous stance on eventual unification.

Furthermore, Pyongyang's provision of ballistic missiles and artillery rockets to Russia since late 2023 for use in the Ukraine conflict has likely furnished North Korea with valuable operational data to refine its own systems. In response, South Korea's military reported detecting the launch of several projectiles, including at least one ballistic missile, on the day of the test





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North Korea Kim Jong Un Missile Test Tactical Weapons Cruise Missile Artillery Rocket South Korea Border Artificial Intelligence KCNA Military Technology Russia Ukraine

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