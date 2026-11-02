North Korea Opens Multi-Story Bulgogi Restaurants as Over 40 Percent Undernourished

North Korea has announced more than a dozen new multi-story barbecue restaurants since September, even as UN data shows more than two out of five North Koreans are undernourished.

North Korea has announced more than a dozen new bulgogi restaurants nationwide since September, according to state media, even as the UN food body reports that more than two out of every five North Korea ns are undernourished.

New North Korean Bulgogi Restaurants Feature Luxury Amenities

The restaurants feature waterside terraces, marble tabletops with inlaid grills, and menus offering beef, pork, and ostrich. One new restaurant in Sinuiju, a city on the Chinese border, is three stories tall. In northern Kanggye, patrons can drink draft beer alongside a fish tank. In the west coast city of Nampo, an opening ceremony included fireworks.

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Other restaurants tout unusually large floor plans that can seat hundreds. Analysts say the openings reflect a push by leader Kim Jong Un to portray growing prosperity across the country. Sceptics wonder how accessible or busy the restaurants will be. The proliferation is striking in a country that has long struggled to feed its people.

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Meat is an important symbol for the regime and recalls the promise of the late Kim Il Sung, former leader and grandfather of Kim Jong Un, to give his people white rice with meat soup, said Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, head of Korean Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The openings mirror the spread of other leisure initiatives like waterparks, coffee bars, and high-end malls.

Kim Jong Un Uses Restaurants To Show Provincial Prosperity

While Kim has not yet been pictured at these openings, they are usually attended by high-level local officials. Silberstein said he thinks it is a way of showing all these nice things are coming to people outside of Pyongyang too.

The restaurants may be further evidence that some North Koreans, especially in trade and construction, are benefiting from growing ties with Russia, said Hazel Smith, professorial research associate in Korean Studies at the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies. But she said this is not a sign of a thriving economy, rather a sign that some people at the moment are able to get by and afford to go out and have a meal now and then.

North Korea's economy grew 3.5 percent in 2025, a third straight year above 3 percent, South Korea's central bank said in July. During the 1990s famine, the state food distribution system collapsed and hundreds of thousands of people died, pushing North Koreans toward private markets to survive. Semi-private markets and support from China and Russia have since brought more stability, analysts say.

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Meat Imports Rise As Domestic Production Fails Demand

Meat imports from China more than quadrupled between 2023 and 2025 to nearly 39 million dollars, according to UN Comtrade data. Joung Eun-lee, director of the North Korean Research Division at the South Korean government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification, says the rising imports show domestic production cannot meet demand. She said state media coverage of the openings serves as a powerful form of propaganda.

Kim has urged cadres to improve domestic livestock production, but food supply is believed to remain precarious. The UN World Food Programme estimated that 10.7 million people, more than 40 percent of the North Korean population, were undernourished in 2022. Lee Ae-Ran, who defected from North Korea in 1997, said beef was very hard to obtain because cows were reserved as working animals on farms.

She remembers eating once at a Pyongyang duck bulgogi restaurant where patrons had to pay in foreign currency. Lee, a North Korean cuisine researcher and owner of Neungra Restaurant, now runs a North Korean restaurant in Seoul. She said the openings likely serve as propaganda projecting prosperity. In North Korea, high-end restaurants are only for special classes of people, she said.