North Korea Vows Faster Nuclear Buildup, Calls US-South Korea Iron Mace Exercise Nuclear War Rehearsal

North Korea said the US-South Korea Iron Mace exercise was a nuclear war rehearsal and vowed to accelerate its nuclear deterrent, while Seoul said there was no confirmed sign Pyongyang resumed border loudspeaker broadcasts.

North Korea said on Monday (Nov 2) that a recent United States-South Korean joint military exercise was a nuclear war rehearsal targeting the country and vowed to accelerate efforts to strengthen its nuclear deterrent, according to state media KCNA.

North Korea Condemns Iron Mace Exercise

The statement was issued as tensions continue between the two Koreas, and as South Korea's military said it had no confirmed indications that Pyongyang had followed through on a threatened resumption of loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts toward the South. Kim Jong Sik, a deputy department director in the ruling Workers' Party, said the Iron Mace exercise showed the United States remained unchanged in its wild ambition to stifle North Korea with nukes.

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He said such threats were escalating with each passing day. Kim said Iron Mace and other joint military activities by Washington and Seoul underscored the need for North Korea to bolster its nuclear forces at a faster pace. The comments were carried by KCNA, the North's state news agency.

The United States and South Korea held Iron Mace, an exercise aimed at integrating US nuclear capabilities with South Korean conventional forces, from Sep 29 to Oct 2, according to Seoul's military. Analysts said it was unusual for Kim, a key official overseeing North Korea's nuclear and missile development and production, to issue a statement setting out the country's nuclear policy. That role is more commonly taken by the defence or foreign ministry.

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Yang Moo-jin, a professor emeritus at the University of North Korean Studies, said Kim's role could be expanding beyond the development and production of missiles to include nuclear and missile policy. The KCNA report also said North Korea's defence research institutes tested a major weapon system. The report did not provide further details in the account cited by state media. Tensions have escalated between the two Koreas after a border mine explosion in September.

Pyongyang Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts

North Korea subsequently threatened to resume loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts toward the South by the end of October. South Korea's military said on Monday, however, that there were no confirmed indications yet that Pyongyang had followed through on the threat. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended an unmanned aeronautical technology exhibition and a weapons demonstration, according to a photo released by KCNA on Oct 30. The image was distributed by the state news agency and carried by Reuters via KCNA.

The latest statement from Pyongyang focuses on the US-South Korea military drills and their nuclear dimension. It frames the exercises as a direct threat and uses them to justify a faster expansion of the North's nuclear forces. Seoul's military has described Iron Mace as an exercise aimed at integrating US nuclear capabilities with South Korean conventional forces. It ran from Sep 29 to Oct 2, according to Seoul's military.

The statement from Kim Jong Sik said the United States remains unchanged in its wild ambition to stifle North Korea with nukes. He said such threats are escalating with each passing day. He also said Iron Mace and other joint military activities by Washington and Seoul underscored the need for North Korea to bolster its nuclear forces at a faster pace. Observers noted that the choice of Kim Jong Sik to set out nuclear policy was notable.

He is a key official overseeing the North's nuclear and missile development and production. Yang Moo-jin, a professor emeritus at the University of North Korean Studies, said Kim's role could be expanding beyond the development and production of missiles to include nuclear and missile policy. The border tensions follow a mine explosion in September. After that, North Korea threatened to resume loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts toward the South by the end of October.

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Kim Jong Sik Expands Nuclear Policy Role

South Korea's military said on Monday that there were no confirmed indications yet that Pyongyang had followed through on the threat. That assessment leaves open whether the broadcasts will resume. The KCNA report also said North Korea's defence research institutes tested a major weapon system. The report did not give additional details in the account.

North Korea's latest message comes as the United States and South Korea continue to conduct joint military activities. Pyongyang has repeatedly criticized such drills as rehearsals for war. The statement from Kim Jong Sik said the Iron Mace exercise showed the US remained unchanged in its wild ambition to stifle North Korea with nukes. He said such threats were escalating with each passing day.

He said Iron Mace and other joint military activities by Washington and Seoul underscored the need for North Korea to bolster its nuclear forces at a faster pace. The United States and South Korea held Iron Mace from Sep 29 to Oct 2, according to Seoul's military. The exercise was aimed at integrating US nuclear capabilities with South Korean conventional forces.

Analysts said it was unusual for Kim, a key official overseeing North Korea's nuclear and missile development and production, to issue a statement setting out the country's nuclear policy. That role is more commonly taken by the defence or foreign ministry. Yang Moo-jin, a professor emeritus at the University of North Korean Studies, said Kim's role could be expanding beyond the development and production of missiles to include nuclear and missile policy.

Tensions have escalated between the two Koreas after a border mine explosion in September. North Korea subsequently threatened to resume loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts toward the South by the end of October. South Korea's military said on Monday, however, that there were no confirmed indications yet that Pyongyang had followed through on the threat. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended an unmanned aeronautical technology exhibition and weapons demonstration, according to a photo released by KCNA on Oct 30.

The photo was released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency and carried by Reuters via KCNA.