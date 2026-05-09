North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirms commitment to Russia's mutual defence treaty

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his country's commitment to its mutual defence treaty with Russia, in a message to President Vladimir Putin, congratulating Russia on the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The pact includes a mutual defence provision. North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 troops to fight with Russian forces in Kursk during the ongoing war in Ukraine, with heavy casualties. Russia and Ukraine agreed to a three-day ceasefire announced by United States President Donald Trump, which will run from May 9 to May 11.

North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his country's commitment to its mutual defence treaty with Russia , in a message to President Vladimir Putin, congratulating Russia on the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The pact includes a mutual defence provision. North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 troops to fight with Russian forces in Kursk during the ongoing war in Ukraine, with heavy casualties. Russia and Ukraine agreed to a three-day ceasefire announced by United States President Donald Trump, which will run from May 9 to May 11





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North Korea Russia Mutual Defence Treaty Ukraine Kursk War Ceasefire Donald Trump World War II

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