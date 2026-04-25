Nostalgia for Old Tech: Why Gen Z is Embracing Flip Phones, CDs, and Vinyl

A growing trend among younger generations sees a resurgence in popularity of 'old-school' electronics like flip phones, Walkmans, and vinyl records, driven by a desire for a more tangible and immersive experience and a rejection of constant connectivity.

A fascinating trend is emerging among younger generations: a growing nostalgia for and adoption of 'old-school' electronics. From flip phones and Walkman s to CDs, vinyl records , and even early-generation iPhones, these once-obsolete devices are experiencing a resurgence in popularity, particularly fueled by social media platforms like TikTok.

Amazon Singapore has reported a significant increase in customer interest in these items over the past two years, with Kodak products, Sony Walkmans, MP3 players, and Radiohead vinyls leading the charge. This isn't simply about aesthetics; while the visual appeal of these gadgets contributes to their trendiness, a deeper dissatisfaction with the ubiquity and constant connectivity of modern smartphones appears to be a driving force.

For many, like 24-year-old student Cody Tong, the appeal lies in a more deliberate and immersive experience. Tong, a dedicated music enthusiast, boasts an impressive collection of 180 CDs and 170 records, complete with a high-fidelity sound system. He argues that physical media offers superior sound quality, allowing listeners to appreciate the nuances of music in a way that streaming services cannot replicate.

The act of physically interacting with music – carefully handling records, reading album artwork, and dedicating focused listening time – provides a welcome contrast to the passive consumption often associated with digital platforms. This tactile experience, along with the desire for ownership and support of artists, is attracting a growing number of young people to physical media. Tong’s Instagram-based CD business, Radiocore, confirms this trend, with a significant portion of his clientele aged between 16 and 25.

The resurgence of these technologies also represents a form of cultural rebellion and self-expression. In a world dominated by sleek, uniform devices, carrying a Walkman or listening to a CD is a statement of individuality and a rejection of the 'Bluetooth-enabled sameness.

' It's a way to signal non-conformity and embrace a perceived authenticity associated with the past. This trend is further amplified by social media, where nostalgic content goes viral, transforming forgotten gadgets into coveted fashion accessories. The appeal extends beyond music, encompassing a broader fascination with the aesthetics and lifestyle of past decades, particularly the 1990s and early 2000s.

This phenomenon suggests a growing desire for a simpler, more tangible connection to technology and a rejection of the constant demands of the digital age. The trend is not merely a fleeting fad, but a reflection of a deeper cultural shift





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Retro Tech Revival: Why Gen Z is Embracing Old-School ElectronicsA growing trend sees younger generations embracing 'old-school' electronics like flip phones, Walkmans, and CDs, driven by nostalgia, a desire for a more mindful tech experience, and a rejection of smartphone ubiquity.

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