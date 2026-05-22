Notable Resale Transaction at Waterfront I @ Northshore in Punggol

A recently MOP-ed HDB project in Punggol, Waterfront I @ Northshore, recorded a notable resale transaction in early May 2026, where a four-room unit sold for S$830,000. Interestingly, the deal came surprisingly close to the current town record for a 4-room flat, which was set just a month earlier in April 2026 by another nearby project. The development offers unique layouts for its four-room units with a dumbbell-style layout and grouping of two bedrooms together. Additionally, its waterfront positioning and surrounding amenities contribute to its appeal.

A recently MOP-ed HDB project in Punggol, Waterfront I @ Northshore , recorded a notable resale transaction in early May 2026, where a four-room unit sold for S$830,000.

Interestingly, the deal came surprisingly close to the current town record for a 4-room flat, which was set just a month earlier in April 2026 by another nearby project, Northshore StraitsView, at S$848,000. The S$830,000 transaction involved a 4-room flat at Block 415B Northshore Drive, positioned between the fourth and sixth floors. Since this particular resale unit was located on the lower floors, the original purchase price would likely have remained relatively close to the launch starting figure.

Waterfront I @ Northshore consists of two-room Flexi, four-room, and five-room flats. Typically, BTO launch prices rise by around $5,000 for every higher floor tier. Since this particular resale unit was located on the lower floors, the original purchase price would likely have remained relatively close to the launch starting figure. The development offers a unique layout for its four-room units, with a dumbbell-style layout and grouping of two bedrooms together.

The separation may appeal to multi-generational families or owners who prefer more privacy for a master bedroom, guest room, or home office. The layout of the house can be customised, with the option to maintain an open-concept kitchen or install a partition wall for a more enclosed setup.

Additionally, the large windows allow plenty of natural light into the unit, creating a brighter and more airy atmosphere. With its waterfront positioning, many of the bedrooms are reported to enjoy sea-facing views, contributing to its appeal. The total price of the unit, after factoring in agent commissions, legal costs, HDB administrative charges, and valuation-related fees, may have still exceeded $500,000.

However, since the full details of the original purchase and sale were not made public, the actual profit remains unknown. Waterfront I @ Northshore sits within roughly a five-minute walk from Samudera LRT station and a 12-minute walk from Punggol Point LRT station. Despite its distance from Singapore's city centre, the development continues to attract strong buyer interest due to its family-friendly environment, newer housing stock, and strong waterfront lifestyle appeal.

The development's location near Northshore Plaza, Singapore's first sea-front neighbourhood mall, and MOE Kindergarten @ Northshore, Punggol Secondary School, and one of the campuses of the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) are also reasons for its appeal. Moreover, the estate's surroundings include Punggol Point Walk, where residents can enjoy scenic waterfront views overlooking Johor. Both Punggol Point Jetty and Punggol Point Park are within walking distance, allowing for jogging, cycling, or evening walks by the water.

Residents can also reach Punggol Waterway Park in roughly 19 minutes on foot, further strengthening the estate's lifestyle appeal





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Notable Resale Transaction Residential Project In Punggol Waterfront I @ Northshore Dumbbell-Style Layout Seafacing Views Flexi Units Sales Price Of S$830 000 Original Purchase Price Higher Floor Tier Prices South-East Asian Country HDB Marketplace Offers Flexible Layouts Commutes Into Singapore's City Centre Seafront Neighbourhood Mall Close To Schools And Polytechnics Nature Trails And Jogging Paths

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