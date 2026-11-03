Novak Djokovic Advances Past Valentin Vacherot at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic defeated Valentin Vacherot in three sets at the Paris Masters, securing his place in the next round and keeping his ATP Finals hopes alive despite physical challenges.

Novak Djokovic secured a dramatic victory over Monaco's Valentin Vacherot on Tuesday at the Paris Masters, marking a significant milestone in his ongoing quest to qualify for the ATP Finals. The seven-time champion, who turned 39 years old this year, became the oldest match winner in the tournament's history with this win. He defeated Vacherot with a scoreline of 6-7(5), 7-5, and 6-1 in the opening round of the competition. This result keeps the Serbian star's hopes for a seventeenth appearance at the season-ending event firmly intact.

Djokovic Overcomes Tough Opening Round Hurdles

The 39-year-old Djokovic entered this match as the tenth seed in Paris, meaning he did not receive a first-round bye. Only the top eight seeds in the field were granted automatic advancement to the second round. He faced a steep challenge against Vacherot, a twenty-seven-year-old player who arrived in Paris on a five-match winning streak. Vacherot had just lifted the title at the Basel tournament on Sunday prior to this encounter, proving he was in fine form and dangerous on the hard courts.

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Djokovic has had a mixed season overall, reaching the final at the Australian Open and the semi-finals at Wimbledon. However, he faced earlier exits at the French Open and the US Open, both in the first or third rounds respectively. He did claim his 102nd career title at the China Open last month but suffered early departures in both Shanghai and Basel. This Paris Masters victory was crucial to stabilize his position after those recent setbacks.

Match Dynamics and Physical Struggles

The opening set was tightly contested, with Vacherot managing to edge ahead by winning the tiebreak 7-5. The Monegasque player took control late, reeling off the last four points of the tiebreak after Djokovic missed a forehand volley at the net while leading 5-4. Vacherot secured the set with a backhand volley and by forcing Djokovic to hit a backhand return long. This early success gave Vacherot a strong psychological advantage as the match progressed into the second set.

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Physical issues began to surface during the second set when Djokovic received a medical timeout for a shoulder problem while trailing 2-1. The momentum shifted shortly after this interruption. Vacherot later required treatment for an ankle issue, which visibly restricted his movement on the court. Djokovic capitalized on these physical limitations, stretching his opponent from corner to corner and dominating the third set to complete the comeback. The entire match lasted two hours and thirty-five minutes, testing the endurance of both competitors.

Djokovic Addresses Serve Pressure and Fatigue

In his on-court interview following the match, Djokovic acknowledged the difficulty posed by his opponent's powerful serving. He stated that he expected a challenging match with very few opportunities to break serve. He praised Vacherot's tremendous serve, noting that both first and second serves were huge and difficult to read. Djokovic explained that for a set and a half, he struggled to anticipate the speed and direction of the returns, which placed additional pressure on his own service games throughout the contest.

He described the third set as physically exhausting due to the length of the rallies. Despite the fatigue, Djokovic emphasized his resilience, stating that he was still hanging on and giving everything he had to find his best level when it mattered most. This mental fortitude was key to overcoming Vacherot, who had previously stunned the Serbian star in last year's Shanghai Masters semi-finals before going on to win the tournament.

ATP Finals Qualification Race Heats Up

This victory places Djokovic eleventh in the ATP Live Race to Turin, the points table determining qualification for the season-ending event. He is chasing a spot in the eight-man tournament, with the final qualifying position currently held by the rising Spanish player Rafael Jodar. The race is competitive, as several top players have already secured their places or are sidelined. Jannik Sinner is currently injured and out of contention, while Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, and Daniil Medvedev have already qualified.

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Djokovic is determined to return to the ATP Finals, having missed the previous two editions due to injury. The tournament is scheduled to take place from November 15 to November 22. With only the top eight seeds receiving byes in Paris, the pressure remains high for the Serbian star. A strong run in this Paris Masters could provide the necessary momentum and ranking points to secure his place in Turin and potentially add to his record of seven Paris Masters titles.