NTU Develops AI Tool to Extend Produce Shelf Life and Reduce Food Waste

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has created an AI tool to help supermarkets and wholesalers extend the shelf life of produce, reduce food waste, and improve food safety. The technology uses predictive modeling to assess bacterial growth, optimize storage conditions, and streamline stock management, aiming to address food security challenges and minimize energy costs. Trials are planned for 2026.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has developed a new artificial intelligence tool aimed at helping supermarkets and wholesalers extend the shelf life of produce and reduce food waste . The model, created by the university's Future Ready Food Safety Hub (FRESH@NTU), a collaborative effort with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), leverages AI to predict bacterial growth in various food types.

This predictive capability allows retailers to optimize shelf life assessments, storage conditions, and inventory management, offering a significant advantage in the food supply chain. The technology's impact extends to tracking the growth of harmful pathogens like Salmonella, a leading cause of foodborne illnesses, over time. Dr. Youssef Ezzaky, a research fellow at FRESH@NTU, explained that the system mimics storage conditions to observe bacterial behavior and collect critical data for analysis. With Singapore importing approximately 90% of its food, this technology holds the potential to reduce the frequency of food replacement in storage, thereby mitigating food waste and lessening the dependence on continuous imports. The system's accuracy is enhanced by its ability to estimate contamination levels of harmful pathogens under real-world storage conditions throughout the supply chain. The tool provides retailers with crucial information to make better decisions regarding the distribution, storage, and handling of food, improving food safety across the industry.\Professor William Chen, director of FRESH@NTU, emphasized the model's capacity to capture critical points of change along the distribution chain. He used the example of pork, highlighting the importance of monitoring factors such as temperature and moisture from slaughterhouses to retail outlets. This detailed tracking enhances the accuracy of freshness and safety assessments. Professor Chen, also director of the university's food science and technology program, notes the broad applicability of the model. It can enhance existing food safety guidelines by providing data on food changes along distribution chains, which could help lower the risks of food poisoning. He advocates for a shift from reactive measures, like business shutdowns in response to food poisoning incidents, to a proactive approach, using the technology to anticipate and prevent such problems. This technology facilitates more informed decisions on when to withdraw food from sale, helping to minimize unnecessary disposal. The tool's ability to help in adjusting the optimal storage temperatures will also assist in lowering the energy costs for the food industry. He explains that the AI can monitor food freshness and safety in frozen storage, allowing operators to assess whether slightly higher temperatures - such as adjusting from -20°C to -16°C - can still maintain food quality and lead to energy savings, therefore cutting electricity bills.\The research team is actively engaging with supermarket chains to prepare for market trials, which are scheduled to commence in the second half of 2026. This initiative is aimed at making the AI tool accessible to the industry. Sheng Siong, a major supermarket chain, has expressed interest in collaboration, recognizing the technology's alignment with its food safety priorities. The NTU team is also seeking partnerships with cold storage and stockpiling companies to bolster Singapore’s food security. This multi-faceted approach aims to enhance the country's food security. The development underscores a proactive strategy to maintain Singapore's food supply and safety, especially with the country's reliance on imported food. The technology provides actionable data and insights to reduce food waste, improve the efficiency of supply chains, and enhance the overall safety of the food supply in Singapore. The project’s success will offer a model for other countries seeking to address food security and waste issues. The use of AI in this context indicates a significant advancement in food safety technologies, promising benefits to both businesses and consumers. The goal is to provide fresher produce, reduce food waste, and support a more efficient and sustainable food supply chain





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