NTU Student Attempts Voyeurism in Female Dorm, Court Orders Mental Health Assessment

A 25-year-old Nanyang Technological University student tried to film women in a dormitory toilet after seeing an online ad offering money for such material. Financial struggles and a voyeuristic disorder contributed to his actions. He pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and attempted voyeurism and will undergo a psychiatric assessment for a mandatory treatment order.

A Nanyang Technological University student, identified as How Zhong Ting, 25, a third-year aerospace engineering undergraduate at the time of the offences in 2025, attempted to commit voyeurism in female-only residential sections of a university hall.

Facing financial difficulties with accommodation fees, he responded to an online advertisement on Locanto offering payment for voyeuristic material. Exploiting a known faulty gate, he entered the restricted area of Hall 13, adjacent to his own Hall 14, but was unable to access the toilet due to key-fob requirements. His actions were captured on CCTV. After a complaint, he was investigated and, four days later, returned with the same intent, was confronted by the hall manager, and admitted his intentions.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of criminal trespass and attempted voyeurism, with an additional count of criminal trespass taken into consideration. The court ordered a psychiatric assessment for a mandatory treatment order (MTO) due to his diagnosed Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and voyeuristic disorder. For criminal trespass, the penalty is up to three months' jail, a fine up to S$1,500, or both. The case highlights issues of privacy, mental health, and campus security





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NTU Voyeurism Criminal Trespass Student Mental Health Court

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