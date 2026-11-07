NTWU Condemns Abuse Against Go-Ahead Bus Driver in Ang Mo Kio Incident

The National Trades Union Congress strongly condemned verbal abuse against a Go-Ahead bus driver on November 4 in Ang Mo Kio. The union supports legal action as police investigate the incident on Service 136.

The National Trades Union Congress expressed severe condemnation on November 7 regarding a violent incident involving a Go-Ahead Singapore bus driver. The abuse occurred on November 4 when a driver operating Service 136 along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 was verbally attacked by a member of the public. This event has triggered immediate calls for stricter respect toward transport workers in Singapore.

Union Response to November 4 Abuse

The NTWU issued a formal social media statement confirming that they have contacted the affected bus driver to provide immediate support. The union is working directly with Go-Ahead Singapore to ensure the driver receives necessary assistance, which includes legal support where needed. A police report has already been lodged to address the criminal nature of the verbal abuse.

Also read BishopAccountability.org Calls for Truth Commission in Peru Ahead of Pope Leo's Visit

Legal Support and Police Investigation

The bus captain involved in the incident is a registered member of the NTWU and is currently receiving union-backed aid. The union confirmed that they are in active contact with Go-Ahead Singapore to guarantee the driver's safety and well-being are prioritized. The Straits Times has contacted the police to seek further details regarding the ongoing investigation into the allegations.

Demands for Dignity and Respect

In its statement, the union emphasized that bus captains work hard every day to keep Singapore moving with efficiency. They asserted that these workers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect in all interactions with the public. The NTWU stated that threatening or intimidating transport workers is never acceptable under any circumstances.

Advertisement

Guidance for Public Complaints

The union urged members of the public who have concerns about public transport services to use proper channels for complaints. They warned that resorting to intimidation or abuse is a violation of social norms and legal standards. The NTWU plans to continue standing firmly behind Singapore's transport workers to prevent future incidents.

Future Safety Measures and Cooperation

Going forward, the NTWU will collaborate with public transport operators to ensure the safety of drivers remains paramount. They aim to address grievances through official routes rather than allowing verbal abuse to escalate. This incident highlights the critical need for maintaining professional standards in public transport interactions.