Nurses Amirul Aiman and Haziq Aman to Box at BRC001 Charity Event

Two Singapore nurses, Amirul Aiman and Haziq Aman, fight in the #BRC001 charity boxing event on November 12, raising funds for Lutheran Community Care Services.

Male nurses Amirul Aiman and Haziq Aman are set to clash in the ring at the # BRC001 charity boxing event in Singapore on November 12. The Boardroom Combat showcase takes place at the *SCAPE Ground Theatre, featuring a unique pairing of healthcare professionals who have traded their scrubs for boxing gloves to support a vital charitable cause.

This high-stakes bout serves as the centerpiece for a wider competition involving 26 working professionals distributed into 13 separate bouts. The event is designed to raise essential funds for Lutheran Community Care Services (LCCS), combining athletic prowess with community service in a highly structured sporting environment.

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Training Regime and Event Mechanics

To prepare for this specific engagement, both competitors underwent an intensive 120-day training camp aimed at building foundational fitness and boxing skills. Following this initial phase, they transitioned to a rigorous schedule of sparring and technical drills. Both Amirul and Haziq now train up to six times a week to maintain peak condition for the November 12 showdown.

The #BRC001 event operates under the official sanction of the Singapore Boxing Federation, ensuring that all matches adhere to strict safety and regulatory standards. The competition is divided across three distinct weight divisions, with participants split into red and blue teams. Medical coverage is provided on-site throughout the evening to guarantee the safety of all 26 participating professionals.

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Amirul Aiman: Family Motivation and Weight Loss Journey

Amirul Aiman, a 29-year-old nurse at Sengkang General Hospital, competes in the blue corner for his family. He works in the gastroenterology and hepatology ward and stands at 1.71m tall. His competitive background includes a recreational boxing history via his father, who trained at the old Farrer Park Boxing Gym, as well as experience in muay thai and sepak takraw during his youth.

After snapping a vein in a fight in 2020, Amirul switched to boxing but stopped in 2023 following the birth of his first daughter. His weight increased to 120kg during this inactive period, but he has since lost significant mass. Currently weighing 89kg, he has committed to training like a madman since February to recover his fitness levels.

Nicknamed Bad Boy, Amirul describes boxing as a beautiful art form requiring core strength, muscle memory, and strategic calmness. He aims to balance his professional demeanor as a caregiver with the killer instincts required in the ring. His primary motivation remains his wife and his two daughters, driving him to finish what he started despite the physical challenges.

Haziq Aman: Memorial Fight and Rehabilitation

Opposing Amirul in the red corner is Haziq Aman, a 25-year-old nurse at Singapore General Hospital. He works in the anaesthesia unit and stands at 1.71m, competing in the same 86kg weight category. Haziq fights in memory of his late niece, who died as a stillborn in 2021, dedicating every life he touches and every bout to her.

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Unlike Amirul, Haziq began boxing only in 2025 after playing school rugby and attending the gym. He chose boxing for its cardiovascular intensity and strategic depth, noting that he could not kick well for martial arts like muay thai. He views the sport as a way to balance the delicate nature of nursing with a practice of his masculine side.

Haziq demonstrates immense resilience, having started training just two weeks after suffering harsh abrasions from a motorbike accident four weeks before a previous competition in April. Although he was disqualified in that event after knocking out his rival after the bell, he gained valuable experience. Nicknamed the Sleep Specialist, he remains eager to demonstrate the true nature of boxing to spectators.

Friendship and Future Implications

Although Amirul and Haziq trained at Brothers Boxing Academy, they were strangers until signing up for #BRC001. The boot camp process has forged a strong friendship between the two, who now regularly go for meals together before or after their intense training sessions. This camaraderie underscores the supportive spirit of the white-collar boxing community.

The event represents a significant opportunity for both men to give back to society while testing their physical limits. By combining their professional dedication to care with the discipline of combat sports, Amirul and Haziq aim to inspire others and contribute meaningfully to the causes they support. The outcomes of their 13 bouts will directly impact the resources available to Lutheran Community Care Services.