Nursing Home License Revoked After Repeated Safety Lapses

The Ministry of Health announced the revocation of Windsor Convalescent Home's licence following repeated non‑compliance findings in audits, detailing the violations, monitoring steps, interim care arrangement and the ministry's audit schedule.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the licence for Windsor Convalescent Home will be revoked at the end of October following a string of serious compliance breaches revealed in inspections carried out in December 2024 and again in April 2026.

The nursing home, which has 45 beds and is located in Pasir Panjang, faced a series of findings across the two audits. Inspectors noted gaps in clinical and nursing care, improper medication management, the use of expired drugs and a failure to meet basic resident care standards such as grooming and hygiene. The repeated nature of the violations, most of which had been flagged in the earlier audit, prompted the ministry to place the facility under close monitoring.

During that period the nursing home was required to present written plans for remediation and to show that corrective actions were fully implemented and sustained. On Thursday the ministry announced that it had issued a notice to revoke the nursing home's licence for providing services at its permanent premises. The revocation will take effect on Oct 30, giving the facility a four‑month window to transfer residents to other approved care homes.

An interim care team from Vanguard Health has been assigned to the facility to safeguard residents during the transition. In addition, the ministry will continue its routine audits of all nursing homes to enforce compliance with the Healthcare Services Act 2020 and to ensure that similar lapses are not repeated elsewhere. The decision to revoke the licence is a clear signal that the Ministry of Health will not tolerate persistent disregard for patient safety, clinical standards or infection control.

The new oversight measures will keep residents protected while legal and financial arrangements are finalized. The case underscores the importance of regular audits and transparent reporting in maintaining the quality of long‑term care. The Ministry of Health has said that all nursing facilities undergo periodic reviews to confirm ongoing adherence to health regulations and that those that fail to meet the required standards will face monitoring or licence revocation as appropriate





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