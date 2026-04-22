NUS Launches On-Campus Hotel, The Ridge, for Visiting Academics and Researchers

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has opened The Ridge, a 185-room hotel exclusively for overseas academic visitors, research collaborators, executive program leaders, and conference delegates. The hotel offers various room types and amenities to support their work in Singapore.

The National University of Singapore ( NUS ) has unveiled a new hospitality offering directly on its campus, The Ridge , a hotel designed to specifically cater to the needs of visiting academics, researchers, and professionals engaged in collaborative work with the university.

This 185-room establishment isn't open to the general public; instead, it prioritizes accommodation for overseas academic visitors, research collaborators, leaders of executive programs, and delegates attending conferences hosted by NUS. The hotel aims to provide a convenient and conducive environment for these individuals to pursue their academic and research endeavors within Singapore. The Ridge offers a range of room types to suit different preferences and requirements, including Deluxe Rooms, Premiere Rooms, and Premiere Suites.

The Deluxe Rooms, spanning 24 square meters, are designed to comfortably accommodate up to two guests, offering the choice between a king-sized bed or twin beds. For those seeking more space and enhanced amenities, the Premiere Rooms provide 48 square meters of living area, featuring distinct living and bedroom zones, as well as the luxury of a private bathtub. The most spacious option, the Premiere Suite, boasts a generous 72 square meters, complete with separate dining, living, and bedroom areas.

This suite also includes practical conveniences such as a washer and dryer, a bathtub, and a dedicated guest powder room, making it ideal for longer stays or those requiring additional functionality. Beyond the well-appointed rooms, The Ridge provides a comprehensive suite of amenities designed to enhance the guest experience. All rooms include a complimentary daily breakfast buffet for one person, ensuring a convenient start to the day.

Guests also benefit from complimentary high-speed internet access, allowing them to stay connected for work or leisure. An in-room filtered water dispenser promotes sustainability and provides easy access to refreshing hydration. Complimentary coffee and tea making facilities cater to individual preferences, while an in-room safe offers peace of mind for valuables. A mini refrigerator allows for convenient storage of snacks and beverages, and a dedicated workspace facilitates productivity.

Each room also features a private bathroom equipped with a standing shower. The hotel also understands the importance of collaboration and networking, and has created The Nest, a dedicated meeting space designed to foster productive discussions and teamwork. For those seeking relaxation and outdoor enjoyment, an outdoor deck overlooking the pool provides a tranquil escape.

Dining options within The Ridge are diverse, ranging from the casual convenience of Level 1 Cafe to the refined flavors of The Scholar, a Cantonese restaurant, and the all-day dining experience at Cafe on The Ridge. Furthermore, The Ridge’s location within the NUS campus offers easy access to a wealth of university facilities and attractions.

Guests can conveniently explore Utown, a vibrant hub for student life and activities, as well as the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, showcasing the region’s rich biodiversity. The NUS Museum provides a cultural experience, while the extensive NUS Libraries offer a wealth of research resources. For additional dining choices, Bistro Box, Anna's x Union The SoupSpoon, and the renowned NUS Supper Stretch along 16 Clementi Road are all within easy reach.

The hotel’s strategic location ensures that guests can seamlessly integrate their accommodation with their academic or professional commitments at NUS. The Ridge represents a significant investment in supporting the university’s international collaborations and providing a world-class experience for visiting scholars and professionals. The address for The Ridge is 17 Computing Drive, Singapore 119881. The hotel’s focus on specialized accommodation underscores NUS’s commitment to fostering a thriving academic community and facilitating impactful research partnerships.

The careful consideration given to room design, amenities, and location demonstrates a dedication to providing a comfortable, convenient, and productive environment for its target guests





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NUS Launches New Hotel The Ridge for Visiting AcademicsThe National University of Singapore has opened The Ridge, a 185-room hotel on campus designed to accommodate overseas academic visitors, research collaborators, and conference delegates. The hotel offers various room types and amenities to support their work and stay in Singapore.

Read more »