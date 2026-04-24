NUS Student Investigated Over Racist Remarks in Viral Videos

A National University of Singapore student is under investigation and has stepped down from a student leadership role after videos of her making racist comments circulated online, prompting a petition and university action.

A National University of Singapore ( NUS ) student is currently under investigation following the widespread circulation of videos containing racially insensitive remarks she made. The university initiated a probe on April 24th in response to the online backlash and a petition demanding disciplinary action, which was launched on April 19th.

The controversy began with videos initially shared on the messaging platform Telegram, and subsequently reposted across multiple social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit. The student, identified as a recruitment head for an orientation program and a resident of an NUS hostel in her initial video, made statements targeting a specific racial group, perpetuating harmful stereotypes.

Notably, she concluded the video with a disclaimer stating 'I'm not racist,' a statement that did little to mitigate the offense caused by her preceding remarks. A second video featured her expressing frustrations with international students from particular countries, specifically citing difficulties understanding their English pronunciation. This sparked considerable criticism, with social media users pointing out the inherent prejudice in generalizing about entire groups based on language proficiency.

One user, themiarita, commented directly on a reposted video, highlighting the student’s choice to introduce race into a discussion of behavior and advocating for greater understanding towards non-native English speakers. The student responded to the mounting criticism with an apology video, shared on a dedicated Telegram channel created for responses to her initial videos. As of April 24th, this apology had garnered over 12,000 views.

However, her apology was perceived by many as insufficient, framing the offense as potentially upsetting 'a few people' rather than acknowledging the broader harm caused by her prejudiced statements and the perpetuation of racial stereotypes. She maintained that her intention was not to offend, a claim that failed to address the impact of her words.

NUS has affirmed its commitment to upholding principles of respect and dignity, citing Clause 7 of its Code of Student Conduct, which explicitly prohibits conduct that insults, abuses, or disparages others. The university has stated it will pursue all necessary disciplinary measures in response to the student’s actions. This incident underscores the importance of responsible online behavior and the potential consequences of expressing prejudiced views, even when accompanied by disclaimers of racist intent.

The swift response from both the university and the online community demonstrates a growing intolerance for racism and discrimination in Singaporean society. The case also highlights the power of social media in amplifying voices and holding individuals accountable for their actions. The university has confirmed that the student has voluntarily stepped down from her position on the student committee and is no longer residing in university housing.

This decision, while not a formal disciplinary action in itself, signals the seriousness with which NUS is treating the matter and its commitment to creating an inclusive campus environment. The investigation is ongoing, and the specific disciplinary actions that may be taken against the student remain to be determined. This case serves as a stark reminder of the need for ongoing education and dialogue regarding racial sensitivity and the dangers of stereotyping.

It also emphasizes the responsibility of student leaders to model respectful and inclusive behavior. The incident has sparked broader conversations within the NUS community and beyond about the prevalence of subtle forms of racism and the importance of challenging prejudiced attitudes. The university’s response, while welcomed by many, has also prompted discussions about the effectiveness of existing policies and the need for more proactive measures to address issues of diversity and inclusion.

The long-term impact of this incident on the NUS campus climate remains to be seen, but it is clear that it has prompted a critical examination of the university’s commitment to fostering a welcoming and equitable environment for all students





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