Leticia Peh, a final-year NUS student with genetic hearing loss, volunteers with SIGNapse and ComLink+ to support the deaf community and promote social inclusion in Singapore.

Leticia Peh, a 22-year-old final-year undergraduate at the National University of Singapore, is transforming personal challenges into a mission for social change. Studying a double major in psychology and philosophy, Peh actively volunteers as a befriender for deaf individuals and leads disability inclusion efforts through student organizations.

Leticia Peh Overcomes Genetic Hearing Loss Challenges

Peh was diagnosed with genetic hearing loss in Primary 6 after struggling with listening comprehension exams, a condition inherited from her father's side of the family. She currently cannot hear higher-pitched consonant sounds, relying instead on lip-reading and the occasional use of hearing aids which she finds overstimulating. Her academic journey has required her to advocate for herself, such as requesting captioned videos for lectures.

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Growing up, Peh faced significant financial hardship and familial pressure. Her father experienced periods of unemployment and her parents divorced when she was 16. As the eldest child, she stopped taking an allowance in secondary school and worked part-time jobs to save for university, feeling the weight of being the family's second pillar while caring for younger siblings.

Active Volunteering With SIGNapse and MSF ComLink+

During her university years, Peh joined SIGNapse, a student interest group that teaches Singapore Sign Language and assists healthcare workers in engaging the deaf community. This involvement deepened her connection to the community and allowed her to learn the nuances of sign language from peers and mentors who are deaf.

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In her third year, Peh enrolled in GEN2070, a course under NUS Communities & Engagement. Through this program, she was matched with a deaf family via the ComLink+ Befrienders scheme run by the Ministry of Social and Family Development. She serves as an interpreter between the family and their assigned family coach, facilitating better communication and support for lower-income households.

Future Career Goals in Clinical Psychology for the Deaf

Peh's volunteer work has solidified her career aspirations to become a clinical psychologist specializing in deaf mental health. She has received a disability scholarship to support her studies and aims to provide professional services that address the unique psychological needs of the deaf population in Singapore.

Her experiences, from navigating school accommodations to supporting families through MSF programs, highlight the importance of empathy and accessibility. Peh's story, featured in The Straits Times' More than Grades series, demonstrates how personal adversity can fuel a commitment to public service and community welfare.