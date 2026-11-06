NUS vice provost Leong Ching dies; ministers and diplomat pay tribute

Professor Leong Ching, NUS vice provost of student life, has died. She was recently promoted to full professor and was remembered by ministers and a veteran diplomat.

Professor Leong Ching, the National University of Singapore vice provost of student life, has died. Her passing was announced in a Facebook post on Friday morning, Nov 6, by veteran diplomat and international law professor Tommy Koh.

NUS Professor Leong Ching Dies

Leong was a professor in behavioural public policy at NUS. Her research interests included water policies, environment behaviour, public sector reform and communications strategies. Before she died, her research projects included using smart meters to motivate reduced water use, negative spillovers in response to non-economic incentives, and the impact of narratives on governance. She taught the core governance classes of the Master in Public Administration.

Also read Singapore Figures Mourn the Sudden Passing of Associate Professor Leong Pei Ling

Before entering academia, she was a journalist at Singapore Press Holdings for about 13 years. Koh, 88, said he had known Leong since her days as a journalist. He recalled they teamed up to write a paper in favour of drinking tap water and against drinking bottled water. He said the paper was published on July 2, 2009, titled Forget Bottled Water, Tap Water as Good as it Gets.

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Koh is currently Emeritus Professor of Law at NUS. According to Koh, Leong was only recently promoted to full professor. He added that they had chatted about her new role. He wrote: Ching, I will never forget you and your kindness.

Politicians Post Tributes to Leong

Senior Minister, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam also posted a tribute on Facebook. He called Leong a dear friend. Shanmugam said Leong was his first legislative assistant when he was a backbench member of parliament. He recalled working with her on many of his speeches.

He said: Over the years, we kept in touch. I have seen her grow in her career. She was just promoted to a full Professor. She was a kind, generous, and lively person.

He added: It is very sad to see someone with so much potential pass away so suddenly at such a young age. Later the same evening, Education Minister Desmond Lee also posted a tribute. He recalled Leong's deep passion for issues ranging from public policy to sustainability. Lee said she made important contributions to university life, research and public policy.

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He noted that her commentaries were published in The New York Times, the International Herald Tribune, The Jakarta Post, China Daily, and various local news outlets. Lee wrote: Thank you, Leong Ching, for reminding us to look beyond our fears and draw on our inner strength to overcome the challenges we face. You will be greatly missed. Daniel Liu, chairperson of the People's Action Party Paya Lebar Branch, also paid tribute to Leong in a Facebook post.

Former Students Remember Professor

Liu was part of the PAP's slate of candidates for Aljunied GRC in the 2025 General Election. Liu recalled how they had walked through a protest together to reach the barricaded front gates of Jakarta City Hall during a government study trip with their cohort. After graduating, Liu remained in touch with the professor, and would often meet to exchange views on Singapore politics. Online, former students and others remembered Leong.

One wrote that it was clear Professor Leong was not only an accomplished scholar but also a wonderful friend whose kindness and support left a lasting impression. Another commenter said: I attended her class just in August and Prof Leong delivered the most intriguing and energetic session. I am deeply jolted by her sudden passing. One netizen said Leong was a generous and supportive professor who had written a glowing recommendation for him.

Another tribute said the world has indeed lost a rare advocate for fair and equitable water governance and academia in particular will miss such an astute scholar of behavioral public policy. Leong's death was confirmed by the university. She was recently promoted to full professor before her passing.