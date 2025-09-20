Nutrition Experts Warn Against Self-Prescribing Supplements

Experts caution against self-prescribing dietary supplements, highlighting risks and emphasizing the importance of a balanced diet and professional consultation. This article explores the complexities of supplement use, offering guidance on when and how supplements may be considered to address specific needs.

Navigating the complexities of adulthood, from financial management to work-life balance, often leads individuals to seek quick solutions for health concerns. The allure of dietary supplements , promising enhanced energy, clearer skin, and improved well-being, has become increasingly prevalent. However, nutritional experts strongly advise against self-prescribing these supplements, emphasizing that a balanced, nutrient-rich diet remains the cornerstone of optimal health for most individuals.

Concerns about 'megadosing' and potential interactions with medications highlight the need for caution and professional guidance. A recent personal experience of iron-deficiency anemia, requiring both dietary adjustments and supplementation, underscores the importance of understanding individual nutritional needs and the potential limitations of supplements. The vast array of supplement brands and the accompanying advertisements can be overwhelming, making it difficult for consumers to discern what is truly necessary and effective, and what could be a waste of money. This article emphasizes the critical role of a well-planned diet and the importance of consulting healthcare professionals before starting any supplement regimen. \Dr. Kalpana Bhaskaran, president of the Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association (SNDA), stresses that supplements are not a replacement for food. Whole foods, encompassing minimally processed edible parts of plants and animals, provide a complex array of nutrients, including fiber, phytonutrients, and synergistic compounds that supplements cannot fully replicate. Dr. Alvin Wong, senior principal research dietitian from the Department of Dietetics at Changi General Hospital (CGH), reinforces this point, stating that food should always come first. Supplements may be considered to address specific nutritional gaps, but not to 'supercharge' an already healthy diet. The need for supplements can arise in specific circumstances, such as advancing age, pre-existing nutritional deficiencies, increased nutrient demands during pregnancy, or chronic illnesses that necessitate long-term medication affecting nutrient absorption. Ms. Rachel Tok, a dietitian from the Department of Dietetics at National University Hospital (NUH), points out that age-related changes in the gastrointestinal tract can impair nutrient absorption and impact appetite and digestion. She emphasizes that older adults may require specific nutrient support, but often can meet their needs through nutrient-dense foods, such as dairy products for calcium and fatty fish or fortified juices for vitamin D. The choice of whether a nutrient deficiency can be managed solely through diet hinges on the severity and underlying cause of the deficiency.\Addressing nutritional deficiencies requires a personalized approach. Mild deficiencies, such as low iron levels, may be corrected through dietary modifications, like consuming iron-rich foods such as red meat or spinach, in combination with vitamin C-rich foods to improve iron absorption. In contrast, moderate to severe deficiencies often necessitate supplementation, as diet alone may not be sufficient to quickly replenish the depleted nutrients. Beginning a supplement regimen should be approached with the same level of careful consideration as taking prescribed medications, considering potential risks and contraindications. It's paramount to consult with a healthcare professional, such as a doctor or a registered dietitian, to assess individual needs, determine appropriate dosages, and monitor for any adverse effects or interactions with existing medications. This proactive approach ensures informed decision-making, promoting overall health and well-being by harnessing the power of a tailored dietary plan and when necessary, the strategic use of supplements under expert supervision





