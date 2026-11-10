Nvidia AI Chips Still Reach China Despite US Export Controls

Nvidia AI chips still reach China through smuggling and data centres in Malaysia and Thailand despite US export controls, AFP reports.

Nvidia's advanced artificial intelligence chips are still reaching China despite US export controls, according to a report by AFP. The chips arrive through smuggling and through data centres in third countries such as Malaysia and Thailand. The findings have drawn attention to how China, already a major AI power, obtains cutting-edge hardware that Washington has tried to restrict.

Nvidia's top Blackwell and Rubin chips are banned from export to China, while the eased H200 still faces approval hurdles and weak demand from Beijing. The scandal has focused attention on how Chinese companies keep access to the most powerful processors available.

Also read China denies spy plot around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as board launches investigation

How Nvidia Chips Reach Chinese Users Today

Nvidia designs advanced components that were originally created to handle 3D visuals in video games, known as Graphics Processing Units, or GPUs. These chips can process enormous volumes of digital data, which is why they are now used at scale to train and run AI systems. The demand surged after the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 showed the potential of AI and sparked an investment gold rush among governments and technology giants.

Chinese companies can obtain Nvidia chips through two main routes, according to the reporting. Chips may be smuggled into the country, or accessed through a loophole that allows Chinese firms to rent computing power at data centres filled with Nvidia chips in a third nation, often in South-east Asia. Analysts say these routes exist because export rules focus on the destination of hardware rather than the identity of its users.

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Stephen Wu, founder of the Carthage Capital investment fund, explained that US export controls restrict where a chip is shipped, not who uses it. He said Nvidia GPUs can sit in Malaysia's Johor region in full compliance while a customer in Shenzhen logs in. Wu's comments highlight how a chip can be legally located outside China while still serving Chinese clients.

Competing Views on Chinese Chips and Nvidia

Jensen Huang, the head of Nvidia, has lobbied the US government to allow Nvidia chip sales to China. He has warned that the restrictions are fuelling the rise of competitive homegrown alternatives. Nvidia has also told The Information that it had not seen evidence of smuggling, calling such claims 'far-fetched'.

The Information reported in December 2025 that DeepSeek developed its new model using thousands of chips dismantled overseas and brought into China. DeepSeek did not respond to a request for comment at the time. Washington has separately accused Chinese AI labs of training systems to mimic the capabilities of US models.

Lian Jye Su, a chief analyst at Omdia, told AFP that Chinese vendors are still using cutting-edge Nvidia chips to train their models despite the controls. Poe Zhao, founder of the analysis publication Hello China Tech, said Nvidia chips still make top-level AI work faster and easier, but are no longer the only path. Zhao added that the open question is cost, since training on Chinese chips usually takes more time and more engineering.

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Market Impact and Next Steps for Huawei

Nvidia's market valuation has soared to US$4.5 trillion (S$5.8 trillion) as chip orders continue to pour in. That valuation is currently on par with Apple, making the two companies the world's most valuable. The United States has eased controls on the previously banned H200 chip in 2026 and takes a 25% cut of its sales, but conditions have made shipments difficult to approve.

Huawei is China's top Nvidia competitor, although it still lags behind the US chipmaker. Huawei said in September that its next-generation AI chip would be ready in the first quarter of 2027, three quarters earlier than planned. DeepSeek will reportedly train its next major AI model on Huawei chips.

Chinese AI chips are improving quickly, but they still need more time, engineering, power and state support to match Nvidia. Zhao noted that Chinese companies pay for this gap in power and cost, which they can afford because Chinese electricity is cheap and the chips are state-subsidised.