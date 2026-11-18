Nvidia confirms interim leadership under Colette Kress following Jensen Huang's exit, citing strong financial results and continued AI mission focus amid board stability.

Nvidia has officially installed interim CEO Colette Kress as it enters a new operational phase following the sudden departure of founder Jensen Huang. This leadership transition was announced shortly after the company reported superior financial performance for the quarter ending in mid-November, aiming to stabilize investor confidence. The move signals a definitive end to Huang's thirty-four-year tenure, replacing the face of the artificial intelligence revolution with established internal management.

Nvidia Reports Strong Financial Results

Nvidia topped analysts' estimates on Nov 17 with its sales and earnings figures, providing a robust financial buffer as the company navigates executive changes. The chipmaker also boosted its revenue forecast for the next fiscal year, demonstrating that the business engine remains powerful despite the leadership vacuum. Colette Kress praised a great quarter during staff communications, directly linking the operational success to the workforce's continued dedication.

Also read Nvidia Board Rules Out Jensen Huang Return as Petition Surpasses 180,000 Signatures

Leadership Transition Explained

Interim CEO Colette Kress communicated directly with staff regarding the company's path forward after Jensen Huang's exit from the role. She emphasized organizational resilience by stating we have got this to the employee base, a phrase she also utilized during the company's earnings call the day before. The board of directors formally ruled out Huang's return, closing the door on speculation that the founder might reclaim the CEO position or resume operational control.

Reasons for Huang's Departure

Jensen Huang's departure followed more than thirty years at the helm of the technology giant, triggered by personal conduct issues and serious national security allegations. Reports indicate the exit is linked to extramarital affairs involving a woman whom the United States government suspected of spying for China. These compounding factors created immediate pressure on the board to separate Huang from his executive duties to protect the company's long-term integrity.

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Employee Sentiment and Board Stance

The roughly 47,300 employees at Nvidia now face a future without the only CEO the company has ever known under its public trading history. While some current and former employees, along with Silicon Valley figures close to Huang, continue to support the former leader and call for his return, the board has firmly dismissed these requests. Colette Kress flanked by more than thirty board members and senior executives thanked the workforce for their efforts during the town hall meeting on Nov 18.

Future Strategic Direction

Despite the upheaval, company leaders stated that the core mission remains the same for the global workforce as Nvidia seeks to rebound from the recent scandal. Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky addressed the audience, speaking about the company's core values and encouraging staff to remain intellectually honest and direct in their daily operations. Kress called the employees brilliant minds, reinforcing that the strategic focus on advancing artificial intelligence technology will proceed without interruption under the interim leadership structure.