Nvidia shares dropped 2.6% after GB300 and GB200 servers were discovered in a Shanghai facility linked to Alice Huang and Megaspeed, raising diversion concerns.

Nvidia Corporation experienced a sharp decline in its stock value, falling 2.6 percent, after documents revealed that restricted Blackwell processors were installed in a Shanghai data center. This facility is directly linked to Alice Huang and the company Megaspeed, intensifying scrutiny on the chipmaker's export controls. The discovery of high-end hardware in China violates US licensing requirements and undermines the company's stated efforts to prevent unauthorized transfers.

Restricted Hardware Used As Loan Collateral

Filings submitted to Chinese regulators indicate that a GB300 NVL72 server rack and a GB200 server were utilized as collateral for significant loans. Shanghai Shuoyao, a firm associated with the project, offered the GB300 rack to obtain a 96 million yuan loan, approximately S$18 million, from Shanghai Innovation Bank in November. A serial number from the hardware confirmed its presence at the Yangtze River Delta Project, a site designed to house up to 800,000 servers.

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A second entity, Shanghai Kezhan, which is controlled by a Tokyo-based parent company, listed a GB200 server in documents securing a 90 million yuan loan. This financing was arranged in late 2025 with a finance-leasing firm owned by a local Shanghai government agency. The use of these specific high-performance computing assets as financial collateral suggests that Chinese lenders were aware of the restricted nature of the Nvidia gear involved.

Divergent Views on Smuggling Feasibility

The logistics of moving such massive equipment have drawn significant attention from officials and industry leaders. US President Donald Trump has explicitly stated he does not want these chips, which are critical for training advanced artificial intelligence models, to enter China. Despite these restrictions, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang previously argued that the hardware was too large to be smuggled, noting that a standard GB300 NVL72 rack weighs over 1,500kg and resembles a gigantic fridge.

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However, the presence of a GB300 NVL72 rack in Shanghai contradicts the assertion that such items cannot enter the country. These racks contain 72 Blackwell Ultra chips and 36 Grace processors. The discovery confirms that despite the physical size and complexity of the equipment, these systems have successfully bypassed export controls and reached restricted markets.

Gigabyte and Megaspeed Roles Under Scrutiny

Bloomberg identified the specific rack by entering its serial number into a public warranty database, which confirmed it was manufactured by Taiwan's Gigabyte Technology. Gigabyte assembled the Nvidia chips into the server structure but declined to disclose original buyers or transaction dates, citing internal compliance policies. The spokesperson stated that the firm conducts all business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Shanghai Shuoyao, which secured the loan using the Nvidia hardware, recently confirmed in a public statement that it serves as a provider for Singapore-based Megaspeed. The firm described the relationship as limited to ordinary commercial cooperation, a characterization that aligns with Megaspeed's denial of wrongdoing. Megaspeed has not answered repeated queries regarding the Yangtze River Delta Project, where the hardware was installed.

Financial Impact and Ongoing Investigations

The revelation has heightened concerns that Nvidia has failed to stop the diversion of its most powerful products, a shadow trade US officials estimate is worth billions of dollars. The incident casts doubt on the company's ability to enforce its own compliance measures and maintain trust with international partners. Nvidia itself has not responded to questions regarding this specific installation.

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As investigations continue, the involvement of local financial institutions and government-owned leasing firms highlights the complexity of the supply chain. These entities facilitated loans using restricted technology, indicating a systemic risk within the region's financial infrastructure. The situation remains unresolved, with ongoing probes into whether Megaspeed actively participated in the diversion or merely provided services to those who did.