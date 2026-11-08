Nvidia Board Launches Independent Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang Over Foreign Intelligence Report

Nvidia's board is starting an independent investigation into CEO Jensen Huang after reports of a foreign intelligence effort targeting him, pressuring the chipmaker's stock.

Nvidia's board of directors is initiating an independent investigation into chief executive Jensen Huang after recent reporting that he has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, the company said on Sunday. The probe comes at a time when the chipmaker's shares have already fallen sharply amid worries about the sustainability of the AI market, where Nvidia is a leader.

A media report alleged that Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing. The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed.

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Nvidia Board Sets Up Independent Investigation Committee

The board's investigation will be overseen by a committee of independent directors, which will be assisted by outside independent counsel. The committee will examine the reporting about Jensen Huang and the alleged foreign intelligence effort.

Jensen Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, the company said. The board's decision to act came after the reporting became public and while investors were already reassessing the company's exposure to AI market uncertainty.

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Huang Admits Infidelity in Message to Employees

Jensen Huang admitted in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and said he took full responsibility for his actions. In the message, he said his actions had hurt his wife and their children, that there was no excuse for what he did, and that he was deeply sorry.

Addressing his colleagues, board, partners and shareholders, Huang said his responsibility is to serve them and be worthy of their trust. He acknowledged that he had fallen short of that responsibility and said he was fully committed to the company's review.

Lawmakers and Analysts Weigh National Security Risks

Top Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have called on Jensen Huang to brief Congress this month about the report. In a letter dated November 4, the lawmakers said the report raises significant national security concerns regarding China's access to sensitive US technology and information.

The lawmakers wrote that it is vital for Congress to determine the extent to which US national security has been placed at risk. Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co, said there is clearly risk that Jensen Huang could be removed as CEO depending on the board investigation.

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Dan Ives described the matter as a black eye moment for Jensen Huang that will spark multiple congressional inquiries at a minimum and create an overhang on Nvidia's stock. He added that the news would also increase major scrutiny about selling chips to China.

Stock Pressure and Company Statements on Cloud Data

Nvidia, valued at US$4.5 trillion, has given up all of its gains this year as a broader tech market rout was triggered by worries over AI sustainability. The developments are likely to pressure the chipmaker's stock, which has already seen sharp declines recently.

Earlier, the company said Jensen Huang talks with thousands of customer executives every year. Nvidia also stated that cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information rather than sensitive data, a distinction that is likely to shape how lawmakers and investors view the company's China exposure.