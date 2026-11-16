The Nvidia board maintains it will not reinstate Jensen Huang despite a massive support campaign from employees and shareholders following his resignation.

Four days after Jensen Huang resigned from his position as chief executive officer at Nvidia, an extraordinary campaign has emerged to restore him to the helm of the company he built. This grassroots movement involves thousands of individuals identifying themselves as Nvidia employees, even as governance experts and some investors warn that bringing him back before investigations are complete could expose the company to fresh risks. The groundswell of support for Huang has turned a corporate succession story into a test of whether Nvidia can separate itself from a founder whose influence stretches across its employees and shareholders. This influence extends globally, impacting Silicon Valley, the Taiwan supply chain, and Washington.

Board Rejects Immediate Return Plan

Evidence gathered so far indicates that the woman involved in the alleged affair was likely an intelligence asset who shared information, rather than a fully trained spy. Despite the public pressure and the detailed allegations regarding affairs with employees, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Nvidia's board was not considering bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO. The uncertainty has divided investors over Huang's future and complicated the board's search for a successor. Nvidia shares fell 3.7% on Nov 16, a day before the chipmaker is due third-quarter earnings, reflecting the market's reaction to this leadership vacuum.

Also read Nvidia Plunges as CEO Resigns Amid Scandal, Triggering Market Volatility

Thousands Sign Stand With Jensen Campaign

The "Stand With Jensen" campaign listed high-profile tech leaders such as SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Replit CEO Amjad Masad, and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney among its signatories. The campaign website showed more than 8,800 signatories identified themselves as current Nvidia employees and more than 94,000 as shareholders, though it cautioned that professional affiliations were self-reported and had not been independently verified. An open letter on the website stated that they write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board to bring him back while an independent investigation establishes the facts. Huang stepped down on Nov 12 after reports of alleged affairs, plunging the AI chip heavyweight into crisis.

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Taiwan Erupts In Jensanity Tribute

Nowhere is Huang's unusual reach more visible than in Taiwan, where he was born and where Nvidia relies on TSMC and a sprawling network of suppliers to manufacture chips. Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, was illuminated on Nov 16 with messages including "Taiwan Loves Jensen." The wave of adulation surrounding him has been dubbed "Jensanity," reflecting his celebrity-like status on the island. Jimmy Yang, 42, who works in marketing, said Huang's departure was a loss for Taiwan and expressed hope that Huang could eventually return, drawing a parallel with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Yang noted that while his private life is his own choice, his influence on the night market economy and tech industry has been massive.

Divergent Views On Leadership Future

Prominent shareholders such as Atreides Management's Gavin Baker and Altimeter Capital Management CEO Brad Gerstner have urged Nvidia not to rush to replace him before all the facts were known. However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for Nvidia to appoint an outsider as its next CEO, saying the company needs a "dramatic shake-up" following Huang's departure. Richard Windsor, an independent technology researcher, said he expected large institutional Nvidia investors to oppose Huang's return while investigations remained unresolved because of the legal exposure and uncertainty. Windsor added that despite institutional risk aversion, shareholders might ultimately be better served by Huang's return due to his relationships with customers and suppliers like TSMC.