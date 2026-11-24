Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO after an 11-day resignation sparked a global tech rally, but he faces mounting political hurdles and tighter chip restrictions.

Jensen Huang has returned as Nvidia CEO after an 11-day absence, sparking a global technology rally but also facing a more restrictive business environment with mounting political pressure.

His reinstatement, following intervention by US President Donald Trump, was welcomed by Chinese investors but came as Washington tightened its grip on China's access to advanced American chips. Huang resigned on Nov 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy named Alice Huang. She was an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, an important Nvidia customer.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation over alleged affair with suspected Chinese spy

Market Rally Following Jensen Huang Return

His resignation, combined with concerns over heavy AI investments and borrowing, caused a sharp sell-off over the past week, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes correcting from previous rallies. Huang's return buoyed the market, with the Nasdaq rising some 6% on the news. Nvidia shares ended 31.5% higher after the trading session on Nov 23.

Asia markets responded in kind: Japan's Nikkei jumped around 4%, South Korea's KOSPI surged over 6%, and the Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index was trading up by 9% on Nov 24. In Singapore, advanced semiconductor packaging manufacturer Mi Material surged 20%, while semiconductor and electronics test solutions firm AEM was up 6.3% at 11.25am on Nov 24.

ST Engineering was up nearly 2% and semiconductor manufacturer UMS was up 5%, while CSE Global, which provides industrial automation and information technology, also saw stocks rise by 2.6%. Integrated technology solutions provider Frencken rallied by 5.8%, while electronics and graphics card manufacturer PC Partner was up 9.9%. Saxo chief investment strategist Charu Chanana said Huang's return removes a major source of uncertainty for the AI trade.

Advertisement

She said: "While it may not justify immediate earnings upgrades, it reduces the risk of earnings downgrades. The relief is understandable. Huang is not just Nvidia's CEO; he is arguably the biggest salesman for the entire AI ecosystem. His relationships with customers, suppliers and capital providers are difficult to replicate.

" Chanana noted that the strongest rebounds - from Nvidia, Dell, SK Hynix and Micron - have come from financing-dependent AI infrastructure companies, highlighting how much of the recent sell-off was driven by concerns around funding the AI buildout. She added: "This was primarily a recovery in confidence around AI spending and financing, rather than AI adoption and monetisation.

The companies rallying the most offer greater upside if AI spending fears prove overdone, but they also remain among the most vulnerable if financing conditions deteriorate or infrastructure spending slows.

" She said investors looking into AI stocks should look into earnings resilience, financial strength of the company in funding its external plans without heavy external financing, and valuation. "The objective is not to recover last week's losses as quickly as possible. It is to build a portfolio that can participate in an AI recovery without being entirely dependent on one," she said.

Singapore Investors Diverge During Tech Selloff

Meanwhile, a report by SGX showed that while global semiconductors sold off during the previous week, Singapore investors were net buyers. Retail investors' largest net purchases were DBS, UOB, ST Engineering, Seatrium and AEM, all net sold by institutions, while institutions' largest buys were CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, Singtel and OCBC. SGX noted that retail investors bought the stocks that dropped 10% or more, the opposite of institutions who bought stocks that declined by less than 5%, or even advanced.

"When viewed from the handful of structural economic themes, institutions net sold the AI-driven productivity names and net bought holdings tied to infrastructure, energy and connectivity, such as Singapore Telecommunications and Sembcorp Industries," SGX said. Meanwhile, retail investors bought financial stocks and technology stocks - including the names closest to the AI sell-off such as AEM, CSE Global and Frencken.

Restricted Environment for Nvidia and China Ties

Huang's reinstatement restores one of the most influential advocates for technology ties between the United States and China, but he returns to a more restrictive business environment. Even as Chinese investors welcomed his return on Monday following intervention by Trump, Washington tightened its grip on China's access to advanced American chips and Chinese state-backed media renewed calls for technological self-reliance. Few American executives enjoy Huang's popularity in China.

Advertisement

During a visit to Beijing in July last year, the Taiwan-born billionaire posed for selfies with fans and signed leather jackets. He wore traditional Chinese-style attire at a trade expo and praised Chinese technology companies, including Nvidia rival Huawei. Huang's reinstatement and the reasons behind it were among the top trending topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Tuesday. Chinese American billionaire investor Duan Yongping, founder of electronics conglomerate BBK and a long-time Apple shareholder, also welcomed the news.

"I'm very happy that Jensen is coming back," Duan wrote on Chinese investment platform Xueqiu. Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at Omdia, said Tuesday's rally in Asian technology shares demonstrated Huang's importance to the global AI industry and his ability to connect increasingly divided Chinese and Western economies. But Chinese stocks lagged the global rally as investors bet the bridging role he played between China and the US had diminished.

China's state-backed Global Times newspaper cautioned in an editorial on Tuesday against interpreting Huang's return as a sign Washington would ease chip restrictions, stressing the need for China to strengthen semiconductor self-reliance. Huang was only gone for 11 days, after resigning on Nov 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs including one with an alleged spy for Beijing, Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. But Huang returns to a far more restrictive business environment.

On Monday, Washington added Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, which Alice Huang formerly led and controlled, and a Singapore subsidiary of Chinese technology group Alibaba to its trade blacklist. The move followed a Commerce Department rule issued last week that requires US export licences for advanced chip shipments to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil.

Senate Scrutiny and Export Control Compliance

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer vowed on Monday to investigate Huang, other Nvidia executives and the Trump administration when Democrats take control of Congress in January. Huang faces an early test of his political influence on Dec 3, when he is due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at a hearing on US export controls. There have been changes at Nvidia too.

The company said last week it had stopped shipping previously licensed AI chips to China, after generating US$2.4 billion (S$3 billion) in sales of such products in its latest quarter. The company also established a committee of independent directors to oversee export-control compliance and national security risks. Alfredo Montufar-Helu, Beijing-based managing director at Ankura Consulting, said Huang's popularity among ordinary Chinese people and access to both countries' leadership made his return positive for bilateral relations.

But an incoming Congress critical of Trump's trade truce with Beijing was likely to push for tighter chip restrictions, he said.

"That heightened scrutiny will complicate business for US tech firms in China and ultimately constrain the bridging role Huang can play. "