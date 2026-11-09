Nvidia Board Opens Independent Investigation Into CEO Jensen Huang Over Foreign Intelligence Report

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation after reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Huang has admitted infidelity, pledged full cooperation, and Republican lawmakers want him to brief Congress this month.

Nvidia said on Sunday, Nov 8, that its board of directors is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The company said that while its board has no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, its inquiry will examine all available information. Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, the company added.

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Jensen Huang Affair Details

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities were investigating. The report alleged the Chinese businesswoman passed information to Beijing. US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia, over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China.

Separately, Nvidia chips have been piling up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval, adding to wider scrutiny of how advanced AI chips reach buyers in the region. In a message to Nvidia employees, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and took full responsibility for his actions. He said his conduct hurt his wife and their children and that there is no excuse for what he did. Huang told staff he was deeply sorry.

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In the message, he said: I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Addressing his colleagues, board, partners and shareholders, Huang said his responsibility is to serve them and be worthy of their trust, and that he had fallen short of that responsibility. He said: My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to Nvidia as CEO without interruption.

Huang Apologizes For Unfaithful Conduct

He said he is fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back the confidence of employees, the board, partners and shareholders. Huang, who founded Nvidia in 1993, said he was committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security. An Nvidia spokesperson said Huang is committed to continuing to lead Nvidia as CEO without interruption.

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Nvidia had earlier said that Huang talks with thousands of customer executives every year, and that cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information, not sensitive Nvidia trade secrets or anything tied to US national security. Top Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have called on Huang to brief Congress this month about the report.

The report raises significant national security concerns regarding China's access to sensitive US technology and information, the lawmakers said in a letter dated November 4. It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which US national security has been placed at risk, they added. The investigation adds to pressure on Nvidia at a time investors are already pulling back from uncertainty over the sustainability of the AI market, in which the company is a leader.

Lawmakers Demand Congressional Briefing

The US$4.5 trillion (S$5.77 trillion) chipmaker's shares have given up all their gains this year amid a broader tech market rout triggered by worries over AI sustainability. The board inquiry comes as Huang remains in his role as CEO. The board said it will examine all available information, and the independent directors committee will work with outside independent counsel as it reviews the matter.

Even though the board has no reason to believe US national security or company secrets were compromised, the investigation will proceed, and the findings will be reviewed by the independent directors. The report about Huang and the Chinese businesswoman has drawn attention from lawmakers and regulators. The allegations involve a relationship that, according to the media report, involved the passing of information to Beijing.

Megaspeed buys AI chips from Nvidia and has faced US scrutiny over whether it helped Beijing obtain advanced chips that are barred from shipment to China. The company is based in Singapore. The request from lawmakers puts additional pressure on the company as the board investigation gets underway. Huang told employees he is fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back their confidence.

He also expressed remorse to his family and asked for trust from colleagues, the board, partners and shareholders. Nvidia initiated the independent investigation on Sunday, with the board committee assisted by outside independent counsel.