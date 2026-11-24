New reports allege Alice Huang contacted Chinese Ministry of State Security while having an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, complicating his reinstatement and national security hearings.

Recent intelligence reports indicate that Alice Huang, a former official at Megaspeed, maintained contact with agents from China's Ministry of State Security for over a year. These communications allegedly overlapped with a romantic relationship between Ms. Huang and Jensen Huang, the recently reinstated Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia. This revelation has intensified scrutiny on the semiconductor giant and its leadership amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Megaspeed Investigation and Blacklisting Plans

Ms. Huang served as a top executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm providing artificial intelligence computing power and hosting services. The company operated as an Nvidia Cloud Partner, purchasing billions of dollars worth of Nvidia products for data centres across several Southeast Asian nations. US authorities began investigating Megaspeed two years ago due to suspicions that it was illegally exporting Nvidia chips to China. Singaporean authorities are currently probing the company, while officials in Malaysia are examining its subsidiary, Speedmatrix, which is based in Johor. On Monday, November 23, the United States Department of Commerce announced plans to blacklist Megaspeed from buying or selling goods in the United States.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Reinstated After 11-Day Resignation Amid Ongoing Investigations

Alleged Communications With Chinese Intelligence

Insiders with knowledge of US intelligence reports stated that Ms. Huang was in contact with a Ministry of State Security officer from early 2025 until the autumn of that year. This timeline coincides with the period during which she is alleged to have been intimate with Mr. Huang. The report further notes that US intelligence agencies have gathered evidence concerning Ms. Huang's husband and business partner, Kang Wei. The communications are described as aiding in how Megaspeed acquired advanced Nvidia chips during the period of her contact with the spy agency.

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Political Reactions and Security Concerns

The disclosures have sparked debate regarding national security risks. During a press conference earlier this month, a senior official remarked that accusations of spying against Chinese women often arise in political discourse. He emphasized that the newly revealed information underscores the continuous contacts Ms. Huang maintained with the Ministry of State Security. This assertion highlights the potential overlap between personal relationships and state-sponsored intelligence activities, raising concerns about the integrity of supply chains and corporate compliance.

Nvidia CEO Reinstatement and Upcoming Hearings

Following the report, Mr. Trump stated that the US government had no reason to believe that Mr. Huang's return to Nvidia would pose a risk to national security. Mr. Huang was reinstated as Chief Executive Officer on November 23. Despite this endorsement, he faces significant legislative scrutiny. The CEO is scheduled to face US legislators for a closed-door interview with certain members of the House of Representatives on December 1. Subsequently, he will attend a public Senate hearing on December 3 to address national security concerns, export control compliance, and the allegations regarding his relationship with Ms. Huang.