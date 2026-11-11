Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Apologizes for Infidelity Amid Spy Allegations

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits to infidelity and apologizes to his wife Lori Mills-Huang, while the company launches an investigation into alleged ties with Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has issued a public apology admitting to infidelity, adding a personal scandal to ongoing legal scrutiny regarding his alleged ties to Chinese intelligence. The admission came shortly after authorities in the United States accused him of spying for China on November 8.

Apology and Corporate Investigation Details

Huang, who is sixty-three years old, accepted full responsibility for damaging the trust of those closest to him and hurting his family. Nvidia announced it is launching an independent investigation into the matter immediately following his statement. This corporate probe runs parallel to the federal accusations that have dominated headlines this week.

Also read Nvidia Investigates Jensen Huang Over Alice Huang Espionage Allegations

Targeted Attacks on Mrs Huang

While Huang apologized, online accounts have begun targeting his wife, Lori Mills-Huang, whom he has been married to for more than forty years. The couple met in their first year at Oregon State University when Huang was seventeen and she was nineteen as lab partners. Five years later they wed and had two children, both of whom are currently employed at Nvidia.

Lori Mills-Huang Philanthropic Legacy

Lori Mills-Huang heads the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, which reported US$9.1 billion in net assets last year. The foundation has donated generously to Oregon State University and Stanford University, alongside organizations supporting mental health. Her long-standing commitment to these institutions contrasts sharply with recent online harassment.

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Public Outcry Against Victim Blaming

Netizens, particularly women, have expressed anger over unflattering photos of Ms Mills-Huang being shared to mock her appearance. Critics argue that aging is being used to rationalize his betrayal, stating she deserves better treatment during this scandal. Many users emphasized that decades of shared memories and loyalty hold more value than fleeting physical beauty.

Next Steps in Legal and Corporate Probe

The situation remains fluid as the independent investigation proceeds alongside federal inquiries. Huang stated he hopes his family will heal over time and that he can earn back their trust through honesty. The outcome of these proceedings will likely impact Nvidia's standing in the global technology market significantly.