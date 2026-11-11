Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Scrutiny Over Relationship with VP Kimberly Powell Amid Espionage Probe

Nvidia board investigates CEO Jensen Huang for alleged affair with VP Kimberly Powell while Chinese spy allegations intensify. Full details on the internal misconduct probe and security response included.

Nvidia Corporation chief executive officer Jensen Huang is facing intensified internal and external scrutiny regarding his personal conduct, following revelations that he engaged in an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, a high-ranking executive who reports directly to him. This new development adds a layer of corporate governance complexity to an ongoing investigation into Huang's association with a woman identified by United States intelligence officials as a Chinese spy.

Nvidia Board Launches Internal Misconduct Probe

The Nvidia board of directors initiated a formal investigation into the CEO's conduct, appointing the prominent Washington-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to lead the inquiry. This legal step was taken after five former Nvidia employees confirmed to reporters that Huang maintained an affair with Powell, who holds the title of vice president of healthcare. The company's code of conduct explicitly mandates that employees avoid situations creating conflicts of interest, including personal relationships that could compromise professional judgment or create discomfort within the workplace.

Also read Nvidia Investigates Jensen Huang Over Alice Huang Espionage Allegations

Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it into the dominant supplier of artificial intelligence chips, acknowledged the existence of the affair with the Chinese executive in November. In response to this admission, the board moved quickly to assert oversight. The investigation covers not only the relationship with the woman known as Alice Huang but also extends to the conduct surrounding Powell, signaling a comprehensive review of ethical breaches at the highest levels of the organization.

Confidential Relationship Violates Corporate Hierarchy

Kimberly Powell, aged 48, has been a significant figure within Nvidia's leadership structure for nearly two decades. She joined the company in 2008 and steadily climbed the corporate ladder, becoming senior director of AI business development in 2016 before being appointed vice president of healthcare in late 2017. In her current role, Powell oversees critical programs applying Nvidia's chip technology to higher education and medical imaging devices, positioning her at the forefront of the company's healthcare strategy.

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The relationship between Huang and Powell was reported to be secret but was allegedly witnessed by staff and bystanders. According to sources familiar with the matter, the pair were observed being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during Nvidia's annual developer conference, known as GTC, in March. One attendee captured the interaction on a mobile phone, documenting behavior that contradicted the professional boundaries expected between a CEO and a subordinate reporting directly to him.

Security Response Highlights Confidentiality Concerns

The visibility of the interaction at the San Jose hotel prompted a swift reaction from Jensen Huang's security detail. Three people briefed on the incident stated that Huang's security team noticed the bystander recording the couple on their phone. The security personnel reportedly sequestered the individual to prevent further dissemination of the footage and attempted to secure a nondisclosure agreement to ensure the video was not shared publicly. This aggressive containment strategy underscores the sensitivity with which Nvidia's leadership treated the breach of privacy.

Kimberly Powell frequently represents Nvidia at global technology conferences, delivering speeches on behalf of the company regarding AI advancements in biology and healthcare. During the March GTC conference where the alleged incident occurred, Powell delivered a presentation that featured cartoon depictions of Jensen Huang. The juxtaposition of her public professional role with the private misconduct observed at the nearby hotel has drawn significant attention from internal employees and external observers alike.

Parallel Espionage Allegations Deepen Crisis

The investigation into Huang's relationship with Powell occurs against the backdrop of a more severe national security concern involving Alice Huang, a Chinese executive with whom Jensen Huang allegedly had an affair. In October, the New York Times reported that United States officials had identified Alice Huang as a Chinese intelligence asset. While China has denied all espionage claims, and Alice Huang has not responded to requests for comment, the political ramifications have already reached the United States Congress.

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Republican leaders of three influential House committees have requested that Jensen Huang appear for a closed-door briefing to discuss his interactions with Alice Huang. This legislative interest highlights the dual nature of the crisis facing Nvidia's CEO, which now involves both corporate governance failures and potential national security risks. The combination of these issues has placed unprecedented pressure on Nvidia's leadership and its board of directors.

Legal and Political Fallout Continues

When contacted by telephone on November 11 regarding the specific details of his relationship with Kimberly Powell, Jensen Huang declined to comment further. He stated, "I don't think you should be talking to me directly," before ending the call. This refusal to engage with media inquiries regarding the secondary investigation into Powell suggests that the CEO and his legal team are maintaining a strict boundary to protect the ongoing internal probe.

The convergence of these scandals presents a complex challenge for Nvidia. As the premier supplier of AI chips, the company's reputation is tied to both its technological innovation and its corporate integrity. The findings from the Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz investigation will likely determine the future of Jensen Huang's tenure and the structural reforms needed to restore confidence among shareholders, employees, and international partners.