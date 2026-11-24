Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on Nov 23 after a scandal involving alleged extramarital affairs and espionage suspicions. The stock soared 31.5% in a day, and Huang received a 13-second hug from an employee at headquarters.

Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on Nov 23, 2026, following a scandal that involved allegations of extramarital affairs with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and one of his subordinates.

His return sent Nvidia shares soaring 31.5 per cent in a day, with the stock rising as much as 36.6 per cent after the board announced his comeback. On his first day back at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, crowds of employees gathered along staircase railings and across two floors of the building to welcome him.

Also read Trump Pressure Leads Nvidia Board to Reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO After Resignation

Nvidia Employees Welcome Back Jensen Huang

Videos circulating on social media showed Huang, wearing a navy jacket instead of his signature black leather jacket, with his hand over his heart, looking up at employees gathered across multiple floors. At one point, a woman who appears to be an employee rushed toward him with outstretched arms and embraced him for 13 seconds, burying her head in his shoulder amid cheers from the crowd.

The X user who shared the video described it as a very odd moment, while others said it looked staged and that the duration of the hug was awkward. Huang addressed the crowd, saying, Thank you all for the second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around. He also said, I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this.

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I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back. In a statement, Huang said he was honoured to return and can't wait to get back to work. The controversy began on Oct 29 when a US investigation was reported, prompting Huang to defend his business dealings. Alice Huang, who had a close relationship with Jensen Huang, was suspected of passing intelligence to Beijing and helping circumvent US restrictions on advanced AI chips.

Investigations Into Alice Huang Allegations

The New York Times report stated that US President Trump was briefed and took no action. It also raised questions about Alice Huang's relationship with the Nvidia CEO. Nvidia's closing share price that day was US$213.66, 0.8 per cent down from Oct 28. On Oct 30, the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that Alice Huang was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Investigators believed the woman, Alice Huang, was recruited based on her relationship with Jensen Huang, the WSJ report said, also attributing concerns to Singapore officials about her relationship with Huang and alleged intelligence connections. Huang described Nvidia's dealings with Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed as normal and not unusual, telling Bloomberg, We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one.

He also described his interactions with Alice Huang, who was no longer with Megaspeed, as typical of those with Chinese customers and executives. That same day, Beijing rejected the espionage allegations, describing them as groundless speculation and an attempt to smear China. Nvidia's closing share price was US$204.64, 4.2 per cent down from Oct 29. On Oct 31, a Saturday, Trump voiced his support for Huang in the wake of the NYT report, calling him brilliant.

I have a lot of respect for Jensen. I didn't know about the specific thing, but I hope he's going to be OK. He's a great, brilliant person, and we want to protect our brilliant people, Trump told reporters at his Florida residence. We're going to check it out very closely, he added.

Republican Lawmakers Demand Hearing Jensen Huang

Huang has advised Trump on AI policy and was among the bevy of tech CEOs who joined the US leader on his visit to Beijing in May to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Three senior Republican lawmakers requested a closed-door briefing from Huang over the reported intelligence allegations.

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In a letter dated Nov 4, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast, House Select Committee on China chairman John Moolenaar and House Intelligence Committee chairman Eric Crawford asked Huang to appear before them on Nov 18. According to Reuters, the lawmakers sought information about the allegations and Nvidia's procedures for protecting sensitive information from foreign intelligence operations.

Nvidia responded that its chief executive regularly meets customers and business leaders worldwide, and that its cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information rather than sensitive trade secrets or information affecting US national security. On Nov 8, Huang admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He wrote that his actions had hurt her and their children. There is no excuse for what I did.

I am deeply sorry, he said. He added that he took full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused. He also said that he remained fully committed to Nvidia and supports the independent investigation. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America's national security, Huang said.

Nvidia Launches Independent Investigation Jensen Huang

Following Huang's admission, Nvidia announced that its board was launching an independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. On Nov 9, Trump defended Huang, describing him as an honorable guy who had done an amazing job for our country.

However, speaking to reporters, he said he had not discussed the affair allegations with Huang. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on, he added. Chinese government officials again dismissed allegations of Chinese espionage during a routine press briefing on the same day. Nvidia's stock drop wiped about US$190 billion off its market value.

Huang's comeback followed strong public pressure for his reinstatement, including from US President Donald Trump, industry figures such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and prominent venture capitalists. A petition calling for his reinstatement drew over 180,000 signatures. US stocks surged on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 6 per cent as Huang's reinstatement drew investors back to AI-related shares after last week's rout.