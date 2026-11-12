Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Relationship With Second Employee, Resigned Nov 12

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Nov 12 after admitting to an affair, and Reuters has learned he also had an intimate relationship with a second employee, Kimberly Powell. Nvidia appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned. The revelation follows two other extramarital affair s that led to his resignation on Nov 12.

Nvidia Vice President Linked to Ousted CEO

The two women are Alice Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. Reuters is not naming the second employee. Attempts to reach the woman were not successful. Nvidia declined to comment.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair Amid Chinese Espionage Allegations

Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for Nvidia's board did not reply to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment. Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a Nov 8 statement following reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to her by name. The former Nvidia CEO's decision to resign could disrupt the AI industry that he helped shape.

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Nvidia has used its financial strength to help create an industry around AI through complex financial arrangements that ease the purchase of the company's chips. It has backed cloud computing companies and AI labs in order to do so. Pressure on Jensen Huang, who is 63 and married, to resign mounted after reports of his affair with Alice Huang. Nvidia's board appointed finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO while it conducts a search to replace Jensen Huang.

The board is considering internal and external candidates for the job. Earlier this month, Nvidia's board launched a probe, led by independent directors with outside legal counsel, into whether Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. It also expressed confidence in him at the time. Shares fell 5.5 per cent on Thursday in active trading.

Nvidia Stock Drops Amid CEO Scandal

The stock has shed more than 30 per cent of its value since its early October peak. The rumoured relationship with Powell was not reported when Huang's affair with a woman, whom US intelligence identified as a Chinese spy, came to light in late October. Nvidia's code of conduct advises employees to avoid situations that could create conflicts of interest, including personal relationships. The company also states that it promptly investigates reports of misconduct.

Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, were seen behaving affectionately in a video filmed at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. Both Huang and Powell are married to other individuals. When contacted by phone on Nov 11 for comment on his relationship with Powell, Huang reportedly said: I don't think you should be talking to me directly, before ending the call.

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Kimberly Powell Nvidia Career Background

According to Nvidia's website, Powell joined the company in 2008 and oversees programmes exploring applications of its chip technology in education and healthcare, particularly in medical imaging devices. Powell rose through Nvidia's ranks steadily, becoming senior director of AI business development in 2016 before being appointed vice president of healthcare in late 2017. She also represents Nvidia at technology conferences around the world, where she delivers speeches on the company's behalf.

In March, she spoke at GTC, the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, about how artificial intelligence could drive breakthroughs in healthcare and biology. Her presentation featured cartoon illustrations of Huang. According to the same individuals, Huang's security team spotted the bystander filming and subsequently isolated them. Members of the security team then asked the person to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Board Reviews ousting Jensen Huang

Nvidia's board of directors had convened a meeting to decide whether to oust Huang, hinting at a stark reversal from its earlier show of support for the CEO. His admission came amid reports of a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International. She was reportedly suspected by US intelligence of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

The board had also announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, saying it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's secrets had been compromised.