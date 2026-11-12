Investigation into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reveals Megaspeed International has US and Australian affiliates registered in 2024, with executive Kai Kang linked to a small Victoria newsagency.

The corporate structure surrounding Megaspeed International has come under intense scrutiny following revelations about its ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The Singapore-based cloud computing firm, which is at the center of a major scandal involving Huang, has registered affiliates in the United States, Australia, and other nations. These corporate filings expose a complex network of international entities managed by a 29-year-old executive listed at a small newsagency in regional Australia.

Megaspeed Affiliates And Corporate Filings

Megaspeed International filed official papers in the US state of Delaware and with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, showing that these specific affiliates were created in 2024. Both filings identify Kai Kang as the sole company officer, holding titles such as director or president. Kang, who was born in Shanghai, is also registered as a director in Megaspeed's Malaysian, Indonesian, and Thai units, according to checks by Reuters of company registrations in those countries. The Singapore-based parent company is listed as the stockholder in these filings.

Also read Nvidia Stock Plunges $190 Billion Amid CEO Jensen Huang Scandal and Probe

Jensen Huang And Alice Huang Scandal

Central to this scrutiny is the admission by Jensen Huang that he had been unfaithful to his wife on Sunday, November 8. He has not provided details regarding his relationship with Alice Huang, a controlling shareholder of Megaspeed International. US intelligence officials have alleged that Alice Huang was spying for Beijing, a claim Beijing has dismissed as a groundless accusation, slander, and a smear. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment regarding these serious allegations or her role in the company.

Kai Kang And Seymour News Location

Reuters attempted to contact Kai Kang but was unable to do so, leading reporters to visit the home address provided on the filings for the affiliates. This location is a small store called Seymour News in Seymour, Victoria, approximately an hour's drive north of Melbourne. The newsagency sits midway down a main street, fronted by homeware stores and cafes. A woman, who identified herself as Kang's mother, told reporters she had run the business for about 16 years and that Kang did not work there.

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Executive Background And Business Claims

The woman stated that Kang is based in Shanghai and completed his master's degree at Shanghai University. She noted he visited his parents in August and September to escape the summer heat, but insisted he had no business dealings in Australia or with the Singapore entity. Megaspeed Australia's business address is listed on the 10th floor of a building complex in Sydney's upmarket central business district. A concierge on that floor confirmed the space is a virtual office used for administrative purposes by Megaspeed.

Nvidia Chip Investigation And Future Steps

Megaspeed first attracted attention a year ago when the New York Times reported it was under US investigation for allegedly helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips. On its website, Megaspeed claims to be an Nvidia Cloud Partner in the Asia-Pacific region, offering access to GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 systems. Last October, Singapore police announced they were investigating the firm for suspected breaches of domestic laws after a US senator requested a Commerce Department investigation. It remains unclear whether Australian authorities are currently looking into the firm, as the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation does not confirm or comment on investigations.