Nvidia chief Jensen Huang maps Asian AI strategy during three‑day tour

The CEO's visits to Beijing, Taipei and Seoul highlighted Nvidia's plan to deepen ties with Taiwan and South Korea, expand into full‑stack AI infrastructure and balance US export rules with market opportunities in China.

Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia , concluded a high‑profile tour of East Asia that was marked by fan applause in Taipei, corporate hospitality in Seoul and tense diplomatic moments in Beijing.

The three‑day itinerary, which ran from June 5 to June 8, was more than a promotional roadshow; it offered a window into the company's strategic blueprint for cementing its dominance in the global artificial intelligence economy. In each city the CEO met with top industrial leaders - from the chairmen of SK Group, LG Group and Naver in Korea to senior executives at Hyundai Motor Group and government officials in China - underscoring Nvidia's intent to weave its technology deeper into the fabric of critical Asian supply chains.

The reception he received resembled that of a pop star, yet the substance of the meetings revealed concrete plans to expand beyond the sale of graphics processors into a full‑stack AI infrastructure that links chips, memory, packaging, servers, data centres and even robotics. In Beijing, Huang walked a diplomatic tightrope as United States export restrictions continue to limit the types of advanced hardware that Nvidia can ship to the Chinese market.

While acknowledging the necessity of compliance with Washington policy, he argued that cutting China off completely would accelerate the emergence of domestic competitors capable of supplanting Nvidia's lead in both hardware and software. Analysts note that this stance reflects a broader calculation: if Chinese access becomes unpredictable, Nvidia must double down on other Asian partners that can provide reliable capacity and trusted technology nodes.

Taiwan and South Korea, home to the world's most advanced semiconductor foundries and memory manufacturers, therefore become indispensable anchors in Nvidia's supply chain. Their role, however, creates a concentration risk - both a strategic advantage and a vulnerability that the company must manage through diversified partnerships and flexible production strategies. Seoul emerged as the focal point of the trip, where Huang announced a suite of initiatives designed to transform the Korean AI ecosystem.

The company unveiled a joint data‑center project with SK Telecom and a collaborative development program with SK Hynix aimed at creating next‑generation high‑bandwidth memory components tailored for AI workloads. Additional agreements with Naver, LG Group, Hyundai and Doosan were presented, covering research on AI‑driven manufacturing, autonomous robotics and cloud‑based services.

By aligning with Korea's leading chipmakers, which together supply roughly seventy percent of the memory needed for Nvidia's GPUs, the firm signalled its ambition to move from being a component supplier to orchestrating an end‑to‑end AI stack. Observers conclude that this aggressive partnership model is intended to secure the capacity, resilience and optionality required to navigate a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape while maintaining Nvidia's foothold at the heart of the AI value chain





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