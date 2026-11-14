Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid spy scandal, prompting US chip export scrutiny

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO after reports of a relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China, triggering congressional calls for tougher chip export controls and scrutiny of the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security.

Jensen Huang has stepped down as Nvidia's chief executive after news reports of a romantic relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

Scrutiny on US Export Controls Increases

The departure has triggered a fresh wave of scrutiny on US export controls and the agency that enforces them, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). Senior White House officials are also discussing whether Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick should be pushed out, two people familiar with the situation said, as the desire to take action rose across Washington. Lawmakers from both parties have called for tougher restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Steps Down; CFO Colette Kress Named Interim CEO

US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, told reporters at the US Capitol that there was growing consensus in Congress on limiting chip exports to China. He said, The export controls on chips to China has been a big issue around here. I think there's a developing consensus in Congress that is an important position to take.

Chinese AI shares tumbled on Friday, Nov 13, as investors worried that Huang's departure could further restrict Chinese access to advanced US chips. AI model stocks Z.AI and MiniMax Group fell 12 per cent and 8.4 per cent respectively. Data centre suppliers Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology, heavily reliant on US markets, slumped more than eight per cent.

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Reuters reported that Chinese AI companies are trying to rent Nvidia-powered computing capacity outside China because they fear the allegations could spur Washington to tighten restrictions on remote access to Nvidia chips. The businesswoman at the centre of the scandal, Alice Huang, was an executive at Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner the US government suspects of helping China obtain advanced AI chips restricted under US export controls. Megaspeed has denied any wrongdoing. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a spy.

Alice Huang Involved in BIS Conference Plans

Alice Huang is now in China. Huang's departure was prompted by his admission that he had an affair with her. Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler, who leads BIS, is under fresh scrutiny for his handling of export restrictions. Kessler had expressed interest in inviting Huang to be a speaker at the BIS annual conference on Jan 10 in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kessler bragged about his ability to get Huang to attend, though Huang ultimately fell out of the running. A BIS spokesperson said no speakers have been invited yet and planning is still underway. Considering Huang was unusual because BIS regulates exports of Nvidia's prized AI chips, and Nvidia has vehemently opposed strict limits on selling advanced chips to Chinese customers.

Congress is demanding answers about whether BIS and the Commerce Department did enough to keep Nvidia's AI processors out of China's hands and the degree to which Silicon Valley leaders like Huang may have influenced policy. House Republican Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast has asked Kessler to appear before his panel on Dec 3, while Lutnick has received a request to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec 10.

Mast and two other leading House Republicans asked Huang last week to brief them behind closed doors about his relationship with Alice Huang. Congressional staff spoke with Nvidia on Wednesday night about a date and location for his testimony. Huang is separately expected to testify before Congress before Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov 26. BIS is a small yet powerful agency that sets export control policy and enforces US restrictions.

BIS Leadership Faces Mismanagement Allegations

Kessler has led the bureau since early 2025, navigating between pressure from advocates of a tougher stance toward China and President Donald Trump's desire to significantly boost global sales of American AI chips. People familiar with the matter described mismanagement and a lack of transparency around policy decisions under Kessler, with staff members siloed from interagency counterparts and industry stakeholders. One witness described instances where Lutnick screamed at Kessler in front of staff.

The office has faced a brain drain of experienced career staff over the past two years, leading to bottlenecks and frustration. The BIS spokesperson challenged those characterisations, saying it is normal to control the flow of information in a national security context and that Kessler and Lutnick have a strong working relationship. The account of a shouting match is baseless gossip, the spokesperson said. Spokespeople for the Commerce Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Kessler's desire to have Huang at the January event underscored the dissonance that has beset the office. The conference is set to have a Golden Age theme, styled after a phrase frequently used by Trump. That contrasts with its normally staid agenda of BIS officials and policy geeks attending speeches and round tables on regulations and enforcement. Kessler's consideration of Huang for a speaking role also followed Nvidia's intervention in 2025 in a BIS probe of Megaspeed.

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In late summer 2025, Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter called Kessler to ask whether BIS was involved in the Singapore government's recent detention of Alice Huang, Bloomberg News reported this week. BIS was not involved, Bloomberg reported. An Nvidia spokesperson said Teter was unaware of the affair at the time.

But in the weeks following the call, BIS staff were muzzled in their ability to investigate the company, including a mandate that they route all requests of Nvidia through Kessler, Bloomberg reported. Lawmakers are pressing to attach new restrictions on exporting advanced AI chips to China in the annual defence authorisation bill, a must-pass measure that funds the military and typically attracts bipartisan support, according to a Senate aide who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Lawmakers Push New Chip Export Legislation

Lawmakers are pushing colleagues to pass at least four bills on chip exports, according to statements since Monday. The AI Overwatch Act would give Congress more power over advanced AI chip exports. The Chip Security Act would require companies to track the location of advanced AI processors to prevent smuggling. The Match Act would pressure US allies to restrict sales and maintenance of advanced chipmaking equipment destined for China.

The Remote Access Security Act would give the Commerce Department tools to stop Chinese firms from renting overseas data centres to access Nvidia chips. Huang's resignation is unlikely to end congressional scrutiny of Nvidia and could leave the former chief executive more exposed to investigation, said Sunny Cheung, an analyst at the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation. Cheung said, Congress can still subpoena him and Nvidia should conduct an independent investigation to determine whether the problems extend beyond Huang.

Cheung said Huang's departure could weaken Nvidia's influence in Washington and create additional momentum for legislation that tightens restrictions on advanced chip exports. He said Nvidia's new leadership could also reconsider the company's China strategy as it seeks to rebuild trust with US policymakers. The controversy has revived claims among China critics in Washington that US export policies are too weak, boosting calls for more restrictions.

A growing number of lawmakers have criticised Lutnick for the administration's refusal to add dozens of Chinese companies to a US trade blacklist, and questioned whether the government was properly overseeing Nvidia's exports to China. Nvidia's advanced AI chips are widely used to develop cutting-edge AI models, making the company key to the US race against China to build superior AI systems.

The US has sought for years to limit China's access to Nvidia's chips because it does not want the Chinese military to benefit from them. Christopher Padilla, who served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration during the Bush administration, said, BIS sits at the intersection of America's leading edge innovation and our need to protect against our adversaries stealing that innovation or using it against us. They are the tip of the spear for that.