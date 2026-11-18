Reports reveal Madison Huang orchestrated Nvidia's public strategy regarding Megaspeed chip sales during US espionage investigations, bypassing senior communications staff.

Jensen Huang's daughter, Madison Huang, played a central role in managing Nvidia's public relations strategy concerning the company's high-value business dealings with Singapore-based Megaspeed. This intervention occurred as the semiconductor giant faced intense scrutiny and potential regulatory risks associated with its supply chain activities in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mandate Of The Family Executives

Madison Huang, aged 35, serves as a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, a position she has held since 2020. Her husband, Nico Caprez, acts as the vice president of global AI infrastructure growth within the organization. Additionally, Jensen Huang's son, Spencer Huang, who previously owned a bar, works as a director of product management in the robots division after joining the firm in 2022. All three family members hold significant executive power within the world's second most valuable company.

Also read US says Megaspeed probe began in 2024 over export control breaches

Megaspeed Espionage Investigation

The scrutiny surrounding Nvidia stems from its relationship with Megaspeed, a firm that purchased approximately US$5 billion (S$6.45 billion) worth of hardware from the semiconductor manufacturer. US authorities have investigated Megaspeed for the past two years regarding suspected involvement in shipping advanced chips to China. Alice Huang, a former executive for Megaspeed and a woman linked to Jensen Huang, is currently under investigation by US authorities due to suspected espionage for Beijing.

Crisis Management Bypass

As media attention intensified regarding Nvidia's chip sales to Megaspeed in late 2025, Madison Huang assumed a broader role outside her formal responsibilities. She began helping craft the company's public answers to questions about these transactions in the fall of 2025. This action reportedly bypassed one of Nvidia's highest-ranking communications executives, effectively sidelining official corporate messaging channels.

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Unchecked Influence And Power

Insiders reported that Madison Huang and Nico Caprez operated with significant influence and were allowed to function without adequate oversight. One source stated that no one could tell them no or put them in their place within the corporate hierarchy. Earlier that year, Madison Huang had hired a crisis public relations firm for her family, which subsequently began to work directly for Nvidia when she started managing the public response to the Megaspeed controversy.

Resignation And Ongoing Scrutiny

Jensen Huang resigned as CEO on November 12 following his admission of an extramarital affair. The decision was made in the wake of widespread reports detailing his personal conduct. The timing of his departure coincides with the deepening regulatory challenges faced by the company due to the Megaspeed investigation and the internal management dynamics revealed by recent financial press reports.