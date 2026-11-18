Nvidia beat revenue forecasts with Q3 revenue of US$115.84 billion and Q4 guidance of US$130 billion, while the board searches for a permanent CEO after Jensen Huang resigned amid an SEC probe and a scandal involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Nov 17, giving investors some relief after a tumultuous week that saw founder and CEO Jensen Huang resign amid an SEC investigation and a scandal involving a Chinese businesswoman.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of US$130 billion, plus or minus 3%, above analysts average estimate of US$125.25 billion, according to LSEG data. Nvidia said the outlook assumes no data-center chip sales to China. Shares of Nvidia rose nearly 4% in extended trading but remained down about 17% for the year through the Nov 17 close. The company is valued at roughly US$3.8 trillion.

Also read Former Singapore President Comments on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Scandal

Nvidia Third Quarter Revenue Tops Estimates

Nvidia third-quarter revenue more than doubled to US$115.84 billion, beating analysts estimate of US$109.11 billion. The company has topped Wall Street revenue expectations for 17 straight quarters. Adjusted gross margin rose to 74.9% from 73.5% a year earlier, also beating analysts estimate of 74.1%, despite soaring memory prices and production ramps. Our momentum is real, interim CEO and CFO Colette Kress said, without addressing the leadership uncertainty.

Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track. The Nov 17 results offer a first read on Vera Rubin, Nvidia newest generation of AI processors and successor to Grace Blackwell. Nvidia said in August that Vera Rubin would account for about a fifth of data-center revenue in the October quarter and forecast 70% revenue growth in the next fiscal year.

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Jensen Huang said on Tuesday he would be honoured to return as Nvidia CEO if the chipmaker board decided the move was in the best interests of shareholders and employees. His statement came after people with knowledge of the matter said the company board was not looking to reinstate him.

Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Scandal

Since my departure, I have seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia employees, investors, business partners and customers for me to return as CEO, Huang said in his first public statement since he resigned last week under a cloud of scandal tied to his extramarital affairs. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I am committed to cooperating with the Board independent investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating Nvidia, citing people familiar with the matter. The investigation full scope was not immediately clear but included whether the company disclosures misled investors, the Journal said. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the probe. The SEC declined to comment.

Huang exit ended three decades of founder-led control over Nvidia chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties, making execution a bigger risk than near-term AI demand, analysts say. Finance chief Colette Kress is interim CEO, while the board considers internal and external candidates. A growing Stand With Jensen campaign has complicated the search, although the board is not considering Huang return, three people told Reuters on Nov 16.

Nvidia board was not considering reinstating Huang, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, and investors said institutional shareholders who value stability would be unlikely to back Huang reinstatement. Bringing Huang back would raise questions about whether he can be trusted and how the board manages key-man risk, said Jill Fisch, a professor at Penn Carey Law.

Investors Unlikely To Back Huang Return

It might well be the case that the level of corruption is so high that the board just cannot bring him back, she said. Huang has received support from people clamouring for his return, including employees, investors, Elon Musk and other tech executives, along with US President Donald Trump. Huang, an ally of Trump, supported increased exports to China.

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Lawmakers from both parties and certain administration officials are arguing for a more forceful approach with China, including a crackdown on certain AI chip exports. Lawmakers plan to question Huang about his relationships and his interactions in Washington. Earlier on Nov 17, Nvidia board created a committee on national security and export controls, its first major governance move since Huang departure, as scrutiny grows over the chipmaker national security role.

The committee is chaired by director and former Goldman Sachs vice chair Suzanne Nora Johnson. Washington has also tightened licensing rules for chip shipments to South-east Asia and overseas data centers serving Chinese firms. US intelligence agencies are trying to determine the extent of Alice Huang ties to China Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Alice Huang is a former senior executive and controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, which has been under investigation over the possible diversion of restricted Nvidia chips to China and potential export-control violations. The company has denied wrongdoing. Jensen Huang daughter Madison Huang, a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, was closely involved in shaping the public defence of the company ties to Megaspeed, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

She did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The crisis has rippled through Washington. The last several days of activity have shaken the foundation of the AI trade, as the chipmaker is a key investor in infrastructure providers and other companies central to the AI buildout, hitting shares of competitors and cloud computing companies such as CoreWeave, of which Nvidia is a shareholder. A Huang comeback may not fix problems.

Nvidia shares were already under pressure before the scandal broke, as investors worried about a potential slowdown in the buildout of AI data centres and the mounting debt that funds it. The stock had fallen nearly 10% from its Oct 6 record close by Oct 28, the day before the first report about Huang relationship with Alice Huang. The selloff deepened in early November, when the Democrats midterm victory and weak guidance from Qualcomm sent chip stocks sharply lower.

Nvidia Loses Trillion In Market Value

Nvidia was the world most valuable company as recently as Nov 3. It has lost about $2 trillion, or 30% of its market value, from its October peak, slipping behind Apple and Microsoft. We are no longer Nvidia shareholders, said Ben Preston, who is responsible for the Orbis Global Equity Strategy. The fund bought Nvidia shares at what it considered a reasonable price in March, but sold them before the scandal due to concern about AI sector valuations.

Preston said Huang return would not necessarily fix Nvidia problems, especially with how the company had funded sales with its own balance sheet and other deals under regulatory scrutiny. Short-seller Muddy Waters said it was short Nvidia shares but planned to cover most or all of its position after publishing its report.