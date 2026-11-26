Nvidia told manufacturing partners including Dell and Supermicro to stop shipping servers with its chips to four Southeast Asian countries after new US export rules took effect last week. The halt, reported by the Financial Times, is linked to tighter controls aimed at blocking Chinese access to advanced AI chips.

Nvidia has told manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers containing its chips to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, Nov 26, 2026.

The halt follows new US export restrictions that took effect last week, requiring export licenses for advanced chip shipments to several Southeast Asian countries. The measures are part of Washington's effort to shut down routes Chinese firms are believed to use to obtain advanced AI chips. Manufacturing partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia chips into servers, have told buyers in the four Southeast Asian countries that Nvidia will not allow their orders to be shipped.

Also read How China got access to Nvidia's AI chips despite rules to stop them

Three people with knowledge of the matter confirmed the halt. It is unclear whether the suspension is temporary as Nvidia and its partners work through compliance requirements under the new US export controls. Nvidia, Dell and Supermicro did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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Chinese Firms Bypass US Export Controls

The four Southeast Asian countries have become favored destinations for Chinese AI developers seeking access to Nvidia's most advanced chips, whose exports are restricted by Washington. Many Chinese groups get around US export controls by renting access through cloud computing providers that buy servers containing Nvidia chips. The US Commerce Department introduced new rules last week aimed at stopping the practice.

The measures eliminated a compliance pathway that had allowed some Chinese chip designers to access advanced manufacturing services without obtaining individual export licenses. The rule further tightened restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia. The Commerce Department has set a 90-day deadline for cloud providers to obtain a license by proving that their end users do not include restricted entities.

There is little guidance on how to apply for the license while the 90-day clock is ticking. There is this new rule but no guidance on execution, said an executive at a cloud provider. No one knows how to apply for this license while the 90-day clock is ticking. It is causing sheer chaos in the region.

Investment Deals Face Disruption Amid Chaos

A Singapore-based cloud company called Aolani planned to provide advanced computing power to ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, through leasing agreements, according to two people familiar with the matter. The disruption has led some bankers who previously agreed to finance the project to stop issuing credit worth about 500 million dollars. ByteDance may potentially drop the deal. Nvidia recorded revenue through its Singapore subsidiary in 2025, a 72 per cent increase in 12 months, according to company accounts.

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Nvidia also records some of its Taiwan and China revenue via its Singapore unit. The new restrictions also affect shipments of advanced AI chips to countries including Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, which US officials believe Chinese companies have used to access computing power for training AI models. Demand from Chinese tech companies has fueled Southeast Asia's data center boom, particularly in Malaysia and Indonesia, where billions of dollars have poured into the construction of AI infrastructure.

The new US restrictions have put much of that investment in jeopardy. The measures are part of Washington's efforts to crack down on overseas data centers and alleged chip smuggling routes. There is growing scrutiny of whether enough is being done to prevent sensitive US technology from reaching China.

CEO Resignation Complicates Nvidia Strategy

The Commerce Department published the rule days after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who previously worked at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed. Nvidia's board subsequently reinstated Huang as CEO on Nov 23. Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that rents computing power at its data centers, has come under scrutiny for possible illegal diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

The revelations complicated Huang's stance that the US should continue selling Nvidia chips to Chinese companies to increase their dependence on American technology. Despite Beijing's push to develop domestic alternatives, China's leading AI labs remain heavily reliant on Nvidia's processors to develop their flagship models, particularly during compute-intensive early-stage training.

While many were hoping Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia this week would open a path to less strict enforcement of the new rules, there is little indication that the company will hold back from executing them, said the people familiar with the matter.