Nvidia Leads Tech Rebound as Nasdaq Faces Fourth Weekly Decline Amid Rate Hike Bets

Technology stocks rally with Nvidia leading gains while the Nasdaq posts its fourth weekly fall as investors weigh strong US payrolls data against potential December Fed rate hikes.

The technology sector staged a significant recovery on 6 November, driven primarily by strong performance from semiconductor giants like Nvidia. Despite this intraday rebound, the Nasdaq Composite Index recorded a fourth consecutive weekly decline, reflecting ongoing investor caution regarding the sustainability of the artificial intelligence trade. The market is currently navigating a complex landscape where robust economic data clashes with fears of tighter monetary policy.

Tech Stocks Rally Amid Broader Market Decline

Nvidia, alongside other major players such as Advanced Micro Devices and Sandisk, spearheaded the rally in the technology sector. The broader semiconductor index also gained ground, highlighting investor confidence in the long-term buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure. This revival underscores a persistent belief that the AI-driven bull market remains intact despite recent volatility and profit-taking.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Loses US$15.1 Billion Amid Tech Stock Sell-Off

Strong Payrolls Fuel December Rate Hike Bets

The rebound occurred against the backdrop of strong October US payrolls data and a unemployment rate that fell to 4.1 percent. These figures suggested the labor market remains resilient, prompting traders to increase bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December. According to LSEG data, the probability of a December rate move rose to 78 percent, up from 70 percent previously. Joe Saluzzi, co-head of equity trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey, noted that while the numbers are strong, it remains unclear if the Fed will act while the market is teetering.

Analysts View Selloff as Long-Term Buying Opportunity

Market strategists are interpreting the recent correction as a healthy pause rather than a fundamental shift in market dynamics. Keith Lerner, chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services in Atlanta, stated that artificial intelligence remains the dominant theme in this bull market. He emphasized that technology continues to receive the benefit of the doubt from institutional investors. Adam Turnquist, chief cross-asset strategist for LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina, compared the recent selling to a knee-jerk reaction to the US midterm election results. He argued that artificial intelligence has repeatedly proven its strength in this market cycle.

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Copper Data Signals Continued Infrastructure Demand

Analysts point to specific indicators to validate the ongoing demand for data center construction. Copper futures, a critical material for data center buildouts, remain above their 200-day moving average and their September lows. Turnquist described this performance as a reality check, suggesting that genuine demand destruction for artificial intelligence has not occurred. If the sector were truly facing a downturn, copper prices would likely show signs of rolling over, which they have not.

Market Indices Show Mixed Results for the Week

The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.09 percent to close at 24,579.43 points on the day. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.46 percent to 51,286.21 points. The S&P 500 is heading for its worst week since June, with the information technology sector leading gains while consumer staples and healthcare lagged. Oil prices were slightly lower, which typically supports bullish sentiment for riskier assets, although the S&P 500 energy index faced a double-digit weekly percentage drop. Software firm Atlassian saw its shares drop after reporting first-quarter results that disappointed investors.